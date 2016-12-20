The Blues Show: Santa’s Blues

Bruce Pingree is playing the Christmas blues with Part 3 of his 2014 Holiday Edition featuring music by Charles Brown, Roomful of Blues, Duke Robillard, Jay McShann, Roscoe Gordon, T.J. Wheeler, Sir Mack Rice, Clarence Carter, Chuck Berry, Rockie Charles, Staples Singers, the Bill Evans Trio, and Charlie Parker.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SANTA’S BLUES

THE BLUES SHOW 160

Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, December 21, 2014 [BPBS-0160]

[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments

[01] Charles Brown: Please Come Home For Christmas

[02] Charles Brown: Santa’s Blues

[03] Charles Brown: Christmas Questioins

[04] Charles Brown: Christmas Comes But Once A Year

[05] Charles Brown: Merry Christmas Baby

[06] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[07] Roomful of Blues: I Wanna Spend Christmas With You

[08] Duke Robillard: Duke’s Christmas

[09] Jay McShann: Hootie’s K.C. Christmas Prayer

[10] Roscoe Gordon: Merry Christmas Everybody

[11] T.J. Wheeler: Not To Look Like Christmas

[12] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[13] Sir Mack Rice: Santa Claus Wants Some Loving

[14] Clarence Carter: Back Door Santa

[15] Chuck Berry: Run Rudolph Run

[16] Rockie Charles: I Just Called To Wish You A Merry Christmas

[17] Staples Singers: Wasn’t It A Mighty Day

[18] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & ID

[19] Bill Evans: Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

[20] Closing Music: Closing Music: Charlie Parker: White Christmas

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH

Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2014, 2016 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.