The Blues Show: Soul Dressing

Bruce Pingree is playing blues & spiritual music in Episode 266 by

Rev. Louis Overstreet, Denise Brown & The Campbell Brothers, Lonnie “Big Ben” Bennett & :Cheryl Lynn Bennett, Charles Bradley, and Aaron Neville & the Mt. Zion Mass Choir, plus two long beautiful sets by Booker T. & The MG’s with their recently departed original bassist Lewis Steinberg, and a pair of closing cuts by Canned Heart and Eddie Hinton.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SOUL DRESSING

THE BLUES SHOW 266

Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, July 17, 2015 [BPBS-0266]

[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments

[01] Rev. Louis Overstreet: I’m Working On A Building

[02] Denise Brown & The Campbell Brothers: Don’t Let The Devil Ride

[03] Lonnie “Big Ben” Bennett & :Cheryl Lynn Bennett: See What The End Gonna Be

[04] Charles Bradley: The World Is Going Up In Flames

[05] Aaron Neville & the Mt. Zion Mass Choir: A Change Is Gonna Come

[06] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[07] Booker T. & The MG’s: Green Onions

[08] Booker T. & The MG’s: Jelly Bread

[09] Booker T. & The MG’s: Behave Yourself

[10] Booker T. & The MG’s: Soul Dressing

[11] Booker T. & The MG’s: Home Grown

[12] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[13] Booker T. & The MG’s: Tic Tac Toe

[17] Booker T. & The MG’s: Chinese Checkers

[18] Booker T. & The MG’s: Outrage

[19] Booker T. & The MG’s: Can’t Be Still

[20] Booker T. & The MG’s: Mo’ Onions

[21] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[22] Canned Heart: Let’s Work Together

[23] Closing Music: Eddie Hinton: I Remember Justice

[24] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & ID

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH

Recorded by Joe McDonough

Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.