The Blues Show: Soul Dressing

Bruce Pingree is playing blues & spiritual music in Episode 266 by
Rev. Louis Overstreet, Denise Brown & The Campbell Brothers, Lonnie “Big Ben” Bennett & :Cheryl Lynn Bennett, Charles Bradley, and Aaron Neville & the Mt. Zion Mass Choir, plus two long beautiful sets by Booker T. & The MG’s with their recently departed original bassist Lewis Steinberg, and a pair of closing cuts by Canned Heart and Eddie Hinton.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
SOUL DRESSING
THE BLUES SHOW 266
Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, July 17, 2015 [BPBS-0266]
[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments
[01] Rev. Louis Overstreet: I’m Working On A Building
[02] Denise Brown & The Campbell Brothers: Don’t Let The Devil Ride
[03] Lonnie “Big Ben” Bennett & :Cheryl Lynn Bennett: See What The End Gonna Be
[04] Charles Bradley: The World Is Going Up In Flames
[05] Aaron Neville & the Mt. Zion Mass Choir: A Change Is Gonna Come
[06] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID
[07] Booker T. & The MG’s: Green Onions
[08] Booker T. & The MG’s: Jelly Bread
[09] Booker T. & The MG’s: Behave Yourself
[10] Booker T. & The MG’s: Soul Dressing
[11] Booker T. & The MG’s: Home Grown
[12] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID
[13] Booker T. & The MG’s: Tic Tac Toe
[17] Booker T. & The MG’s: Chinese Checkers
[18] Booker T. & The MG’s: Outrage
[19] Booker T. & The MG’s: Can’t Be Still
[20] Booker T. & The MG’s: Mo’ Onions
[21] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID
[22] Canned Heart: Let’s Work Together
[23] Closing Music: Eddie Hinton: I Remember Justice
[24] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & ID
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH
Recorded by Joe McDonough
Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.