The Blues Show: Soul Street

Bruce Pingree is playing the blues in Episode 267 by Eddie Hinton, Eddie Floyd, Cool John Ferguson, John Littlejohn, Zakiya Hooker, Louise Hausten, Captain Luke & Cool John Ferguson, Andrew “B.V.” Odom & the Gold Tops, Jimmie Lee Robinson, Earl Hooker & Freddie Roulette, Darryl Nulisch, Little Anthony Gerassi & Sugar Ray Norcia, Little Buster & The Soul Brothers, and Floyd Daniels & The Blues Swingers.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
SOUL STREET
THE BLUES SHOW 267
Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, July 17, 2015 [BPBS-0267]
[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments
[01] Eddie Hinton: Let It Roll
[02] Eddie Floyd: Soul Street
[03] Bruce Pingree Comments
[04] Cool John Ferguson: Low Country Blues
[05] John Littlejohn: Dream
[06] Zakiya Hooker: Receipt To Sing The Blues
[07] Louise Hausten: Belly Up Blues
[08] Captain Luke & Cool John Ferguson: Rainy Night In Georgia
[09] Bruce Pingree ID & Comments
[10] Andrew “B.V.” Odom & the Gold Tops: Come to Me
[11] Jimmie Lee Robinson: Chicago Jump
[12] Earl Hooker & Freddie Roulette: Dust My Broom
[13] Darryl Nulisch: Too Young To Die
[14] Little Anthony Gerassi & Sugar Ray Norcia: Let Your Conscience Be Your Guide
[15] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & ID
[16] Little Buster & The Soul Brothers: I’m So Lonesome
[17] Closing Music: Floyd Daniels & The Blues Swingers: West Side Baby
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH
Recorded by Joe McDonough
Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.