The Blues Show: Soul Street

Bruce Pingree is playing the blues in Episode 267 by Eddie Hinton, Eddie Floyd, Cool John Ferguson, John Littlejohn, Zakiya Hooker, Louise Hausten, Captain Luke & Cool John Ferguson, Andrew “B.V.” Odom & the Gold Tops, Jimmie Lee Robinson, Earl Hooker & Freddie Roulette, Darryl Nulisch, Little Anthony Gerassi & Sugar Ray Norcia, Little Buster & The Soul Brothers, and Floyd Daniels & The Blues Swingers.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SOUL STREET

THE BLUES SHOW 267

Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, July 17, 2015 [BPBS-0267]

[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments

[01] Eddie Hinton: Let It Roll

[02] Eddie Floyd: Soul Street

[03] Bruce Pingree Comments

[04] Cool John Ferguson: Low Country Blues

[05] John Littlejohn: Dream

[06] Zakiya Hooker: Receipt To Sing The Blues

[07] Louise Hausten: Belly Up Blues

[08] Captain Luke & Cool John Ferguson: Rainy Night In Georgia

[09] Bruce Pingree ID & Comments

[10] Andrew “B.V.” Odom & the Gold Tops: Come to Me

[11] Jimmie Lee Robinson: Chicago Jump

[12] Earl Hooker & Freddie Roulette: Dust My Broom

[13] Darryl Nulisch: Too Young To Die

[14] Little Anthony Gerassi & Sugar Ray Norcia: Let Your Conscience Be Your Guide

[15] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & ID

[16] Little Buster & The Soul Brothers: I’m So Lonesome

[17] Closing Music: Floyd Daniels & The Blues Swingers: West Side Baby

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH

Recorded by Joe McDonough

Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.