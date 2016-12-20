The Blues Show: Tell Me Somebody

Bruce Pingree has Wayne Jackson and Andrew Love of the Memphis Horns in the musical spolight in Episode 262, with songs by Tutu Jones, Tracy Nelson Marcia Ball, and B.B. King & Irma Thomas, plus a salute to the recently departed Bernie Worrell, featured with the Robben Ford Band and with Buddy Guy, and finally a series of splendid recordings by Mavis Staples and the Staples Singers.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

I’LL TAKE YOU THERE

THE BLUES SHOW 262

Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, July 3, 2016 [BPBS-0261]

[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments

[01] Tutu Jones: Have You Ever Loved A Woman

[02] Tracy Nelson: Living On Love

[03] Marcia Ball: Fly On The Wall

[04] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[05] Robben Ford Band with Bernie Worrell: How Deep In The Blues

[06] Buddy Guy: Now You’re Gone

[07] Buddy Guy: Do Your Thing

[08] Robben Ford Band with Bernie Worrell: Riley B. King

[09] B.B. King & Irma Thomas: We’re Gonna Make It

[10] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[11] The Staples Singers: Got To Be Some Changes Made

[12] The Staples Singers: Just Walk On In

[13] Mavis Staples: Everybody Needs Someone They Can Lean On

[14] Mavis Staples: We’ve Got To Get Ourselves Together

[15] The Staples Singers: I’ll Take You There

[16] Closing Music: Mavis Staples: I Wanna Thank You

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH

Recorded by Joe McDonough

Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2016 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.