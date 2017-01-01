The Blues Show: Trouble

Bruce Pingree is playing great blues and spiritual music this week by Big Jack Johnson & The Oilers, Li’l Ed & The Blues Imperials, Pops Staples, Wilbert Harrison, The Campbell Brothers, Buddy Guy, J.B. Lenoir, Josh White, Tom Waits, Babe Stovall, Willie J. Laws, and a pair of unidentified artists before it’s over,
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
TROUBLE
THE BLUES SHOW 265
Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, July 10, 2015 [BPBS-0265]
[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments
[01] Big Jack Johnson & The Oilers: We Gotta Stop This Killing
[01] Li’l Ed & The Blues Imperials: Moratorium On Hate
[02] Pops Staples: Peace To The Neighborhood
[03] Wilbert Harrison: Let’s Work Together
[04] The Campbell Brothers: A Change Is Gonna Come
[05] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID
[06] Buddy Guy: It’s A Jungle Out There
[07] J.B. Lenoir: Alabama
[08] Josh White: Trouble
[09] Tom Waits: The Soul Of A Man
[10] Babe Stovall; Will The Circle Be Unbroken
[11] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID
[12] [Unidentified Artist]: When Grown Men Cry
[13] [Unidentified Artist]: You’re Everything Under The Sun
[14] Willie J. Laws: Too Much Blues
[15] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH
Recorded by Joe McDonough
Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam
© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.