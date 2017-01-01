The Blues Show: Trouble

Bruce Pingree is playing great blues and spiritual music this week by Big Jack Johnson & The Oilers, Li’l Ed & The Blues Imperials, Pops Staples, Wilbert Harrison, The Campbell Brothers, Buddy Guy, J.B. Lenoir, Josh White, Tom Waits, Babe Stovall, Willie J. Laws, and a pair of unidentified artists before it’s over,

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

TROUBLE

THE BLUES SHOW 265

Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, July 10, 2015 [BPBS-0265]

[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments

[01] Big Jack Johnson & The Oilers: We Gotta Stop This Killing

[01] Li’l Ed & The Blues Imperials: Moratorium On Hate

[02] Pops Staples: Peace To The Neighborhood

[03] Wilbert Harrison: Let’s Work Together

[04] The Campbell Brothers: A Change Is Gonna Come

[05] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[06] Buddy Guy: It’s A Jungle Out There

[07] J.B. Lenoir: Alabama

[08] Josh White: Trouble

[09] Tom Waits: The Soul Of A Man

[10] Babe Stovall; Will The Circle Be Unbroken

[11] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[12] [Unidentified Artist]: When Grown Men Cry

[13] [Unidentified Artist]: You’re Everything Under The Sun

[14] Willie J. Laws: Too Much Blues

[15] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH

Recorded by Joe McDonough

Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.