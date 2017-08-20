The Blues Show: Two Steps From The Blues

Bruce Pingree is playing music by Cash McCall, Elmore James, Etta James, and Bobby “Blue” Bland in honor of their respective birthdays.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

TWO STEPS FROM THE BLUES

THE BLUES SHOW 298

Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham, NH, January 29, 2017 [BPBS-0298]

[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments

[01] Cash McCall: Hurry Sundown

[02] Elmore James: Stormy Monday

[03] Elmore James: Dark And Dreary

[04] Elmore James: I Need You

[05] Cash McCall: Something Funny Going On

[06] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[07] Etta James: My Dearest Darling

[08] Etta James: W-O-M-A-N

[09] Etta James: Don’t Lose Your Good Thing

[10] Etta James & Harvey Fuqua: Spoonful

[11] Etta James: Tough Lover

[12] Etta James: Tell Mama

[13] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[14] Bobby “Blue” Bland: I Smell Trouble

[15] Bobby “Blue” Bland: Two Steps From The Blues

[16] Bobby “Blue” Bland: Yield Not To Temptation

[17] Bobby “Blue” Bland: Further On Up The Road

[18] Bobby “Blue” Bland: I Pity The Fool

[19] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & ID

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH

Recorded by Joe McDonough

Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.