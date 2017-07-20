The Blues Show: Watch Them Resolutions

Bruce Pingree is playing music on New Year’s Day 2017 by Marie Knight, Mavis Staples, Lucinda Williams, Mother Superior & The Sliding Royales, Freddie King, Babs Gonzales, and B.B. King.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

WATCH THEM RESOLUTIONS

THE BLUES SHOW 291

Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham NH, January 1, 2017 [BPBS-0291]

[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments

[01] Marie Knight: Let’s Get Together

[02] Mavis Staples: See That My Grave Is Kept Clean

[03] Lucinda Williams: Nobody’s Fault But Mine

[04] Mother Superior & The Sliding Royales: Another Day To Rust

[05] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[06] Freddie King: Nobody’s Fault But Mine

[07] Freddie King: Have You Ever Loved A Woman

[08] Freddie King: My Feeling For The Blues

[09] Freddie King: She Put The Whammy On Me

[10] Freddie King: The Hideaway Medley

[11] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID

[12] Babs Gonzales: Watch Them Resolutions

[13] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & ID

[14] Closing Music: B.B. King: I’m Gonna Move To The Outskirts Of Town

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH

Recorded by Joe McDonough

Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Ceres Seeds & The Hempshopper, Amsterdam

© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.