The Blues Show: Watch Them Resolutions

Bruce Pingree is playing music on New Year’s Day 2017 by Marie Knight, Mavis Staples, Lucinda Williams, Mother Superior & The Sliding Royales, Freddie King, Babs Gonzales, and B.B. King.
WATCH THEM RESOLUTIONS
THE BLUES SHOW 291
Bruce Pingree, WUNH-FM, Durham NH, January 1, 2017 [BPBS-0291]
[00] Bruce Pingree ID & Opening Comments
[01] Marie Knight: Let’s Get Together
[02] Mavis Staples: See That My Grave Is Kept Clean
[03] Lucinda Williams: Nobody’s Fault But Mine
[04] Mother Superior & The Sliding Royales: Another Day To Rust
[05] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID
[06] Freddie King: Nobody’s Fault But Mine
[07] Freddie King: Have You Ever Loved A Woman
[08] Freddie King: My Feeling For The Blues
[09] Freddie King: She Put The Whammy On Me
[10] Freddie King: The Hideaway Medley
[11] Bruce Pingree Comments & ID
[12] Babs Gonzales: Watch Them Resolutions
[13] Bruce Pingree Closing Comments & ID
[14] Closing Music: B.B. King: I’m Gonna Move To The Outskirts Of Town
Hosted by Bruce Pingree for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bruce Pingree at WUNH-FM, Durham, NH
Recorded by Joe McDonough
Editing, post-production, & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
© 2017 Bruce Pingree. Used with permission.