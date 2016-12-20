The Dr. Doo Wop Show: Bad Boy

Dr. Doo Wop has more great music from the Golden Age of American Music as played on his programs for Radio 100 in Amsterdam from the turn of the century, with music in Episode 27 by The Revels, The Poets, The Neons: The Jive Bombers, The Keystoner, The Baritones, The Caliphs, The Atlantics, [Unidentified Artist], The A-Bombs, The Cleftones, Little Joe Cook & The Thrillers, The Crabs, and Amos Milburn.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BAD BOY

THE DR. DOO WOP SHOW 27

Bill Levy, Radio 100, Amsterdam, May 3, 2002 [BLDD-0027]

[00] Dr. Doo Wop Theme & Intro

[01] The Revels: Midnight Stroll

[02] The Poets: Deadnes: Lover Boy

[03] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[04] The Neons: To You. Honey Bun

[05] The Jive Bombers: Bad Boy

[06] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[07] The Keystoner: Gossipllers:

[09] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[10] The Baritones: After School Rock

[11] The Caliphs: Party Time

[12] The Atlantics: Remember The Night

[13] [Unidentified Artist]: Meet Me Down At Soulville Tonight

[14] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[15] The A-Bombs: Baby Baby

[16] The Cleftones: Lover Boy

[17] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[18] Little Joe Cook & The Thrillers: String Bean & Peanuts

[19] Little Joe & The Thrillers: Peanuts

[20] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[21] The Crabs: Mad Daddy

[22] The Crabs: Zombie Dance

[23] Amos Milburn: Chicken Shack Boogie

[24] Closing Theme: Goodnight Sweetheart > Dr. Doo Wop Comments & Outro over music

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bill Levy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bill Levy at Radio 100, Amsterdam

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Special thanks to Ben Schot

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2002, 2016 Bill Levy. Used with permission.