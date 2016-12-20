The Dr. Doo Wop Show: Count Every Star

Dr. Doo Wop has more great music from his Dr. Doo Wop program on Radio 100 in Amsterdam from the turn of the century, featuring The Students, Younger Days, Norman Fox & The Rob Roys, the Amsterdam Klezmer Band, Johnny Maestro & The Brooklyn Bridge, The Fascinators, The Regents, The Five Boroughs, The Ravens, The Paragons, The Cadillacs, The Drifters, and a pair of unidentified artists near the end of the show.

The john Sinclair Foundation Presents

COUNT EVERY STAR

THE DR. DOO WOP SHOW 25

Bill Levy, Radio 100, Amsterdam, March 1, 2002 [BLDD-0025]

[00] Dr. Doo Wop Theme & Intro > Radio Spot

[01] The Students: I’m So Young

[02] Younger Days: I’m So Young

[03] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[04] Norman Fox & The Rob Roys: Pizza Pie

[05] The Students: Every Day of the Week

[06] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[07] Amsterdam Klezmer Band: Natrusky

[08] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[09] Johnny Maestro & The Brooklyn Bridge: My, My Juanita

[10] The Fascinators: Oh Rose Marie

[11] The Regents: Barbara Ann

[12] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[13] The Five Boroughs: Count Every Star

[14] The Ravens: Count Every Star

[15] The Five Boroughs: Count Every Star (Instrumental)

[16] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[17] The Paragons: Florence

[18] The Cadillacs: Gloria

[19] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[20] [Unidentified Artist]: The Midnight Ride of Paul Revere

[21] [Unidentified Artist]: Old MacDonald Had A Farm

[22]The Drifters The Deep Sea Ball

[23] Closing Theme: Goodnight Sweetheart > Dr. Doo Wop Comments & Outro over music

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bill Levy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bill Levy at Radio 100, Amsterdam

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Special thanks to Ben Schot

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2002, 2016 Bill Levy. Used with permission.