The Dr. Doo Wop Show: Cut-Up Or Shut-Up

Dr. Doo Wop is celebrating his first year on the air at Radio 100 in Amsterdam in 1988 with a collage approach to re-exposing the great records from the Golden Age of American Music he’s played over the past 12 months, touching on artists too numerous to delineate completely but including Clyde McPhatter, The Dells, The Del-Vikings, The Cadillacs, The Five Satins, Eddie Cochrane, Gene Vincent & The Blue Caps, Buddy Holly, and The Everly Brothers.

The john Sinclair Foundation Presents

CUT-UP OR SHUT-UP

THE DR. DOO WOP SHOW 34

William Levy, Radio 100, Amsterdam, March 25, 1988 [BLDD-0034]

[00] Dr. Doo Wop Theme & Intro

[01] [Unidentified Artist]: Let’s Fall In Love (Let’s Start It Over Again)

[02] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[03] Cut-Up or Shut-Up Sequence including Lonely Nights > Don’t Go To Strangers > The Gleam In Your Eye > Devil Or Angel >

[04] Clyde McPhatter: Treasure of Love

[05] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music >

[06] Cut-Up or Shut-Up Sequence including

[07] The Dells: Oh What A Nite > Clyde McPhatter: Honey Love

[08] More Cut-Up or Shut-Up Sequence >

[09] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop First Anniversary Comments over music

[10] More Cut-Up or Shut-Up Sequence >

[11] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[12] More Cut-Up or Shut-Up Sequence including Pledging My Love > There Was A Time > Da Doo Run Run > We Belong Together > Come Go With Me > Lonely One > Zoom > To The Aisle

[13] Eddie Cochrane: 20 Flight Rock

[14] Gene Vincent & The Blue Caps: Hot Rod Gang

[15] Buddy Holly: Dance To The Rock & Roll

[16] Buddy Holly: Midnight Shift

[17] The Everly Brothers: This Little Girl Of Mine

[18] Closing Theme: Goodnight Sweetheart > Dr. Doo Wop Comments & Outro over music

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by William Levy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by William Levy at Radio 100, Amsterdam

Digital transfer from cassette, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Ben Schot & Steve The Fly

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 1988, 2017 William Levy. Used with permission.