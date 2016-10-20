The Dr. Doo Wop Show: Deck The Halls

Dr. Doo Wop offers a twisted Christmas show as played on Radio 100 in Amsterdam in 2001 with classics and sick obscurities from The Youngsters, Sesame Street, Slim & Slam, Bill Levy, The Happy Hamsters, Billy Joel, Brenda Lee, Bobby Helms, The Drifters, Younger Dayz, The Illumens, Dion, The Ronettes, Diana Ross & The Supremes, Elmo & Patsy, Ike & Tina Turner, and a few unidentified artists.

The john Sinclair Foundation Presents

DECK THE HALLS

THE DR. DOO WOP SHOW 22

Bill Levy, Radio 100, Amsterdam, December 21, 2001 [BLDD-0022]

[00] Dr. Doo Wop Theme & Intro

[01] The Youngsters: Christmas In Jail

[02] Sesame Street: Counting The Days

[03] Slim & Slam: Laughing In Rhythm

[04] Bill Levy Reads from Pggo The Possum

[05] The Happy Hamsters: Deck The Halls

[06] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[07] Billy Joel: This Night Can Last Forever

[08] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[09] Brenda Lee: Rock Around The Christmas Tree

[10] Bobby Helms: Jingle Bell Rock

[11] The Drifters: White Christmas

[12] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[13] Younger Dayz: Christmas In New York

[14] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[15] The Illumens: Tell Me Why

[16] Dion: I Wonder Why

[17] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[18] The Ronettes: Sleigh Ride

[19] Diana Ross & The Supremes: A Children’s Christmas

[20] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[21] Elmo & Patsy: Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer

[22] [Unidentified Artist]: I Saw Momma Kissing Santa Claus

[23] [Unidentified Artist]: The Real Meaning Of Christmas

[24] [Unidentified Artist]: Wasn’t That A Pity And A Shame

[25] [Unidentified Artist]: Lonely Christmas

[26] Closing Theme: Goodnight Sweetheart > Dr. Doo Wop Comments & Outro over music

[27] Closing Music: Ike & Tina Turner: Merry Christmas Baby

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bill Levy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bill Levy at Radio 100, Amsterdam

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Special thanks to Ben Schot

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2001, 2016 William Levy. Used with permission.