The Dr. Doo Wop Show: Deck The Halls

The john Sinclair Foundation Presents
DECK THE HALLS
THE DR. DOO WOP SHOW 22
Bill Levy, Radio 100, Amsterdam, December 21, 2001 [BLDD-0022]
[00] Dr. Doo Wop Theme & Intro
[01] The Youngsters: Christmas In Jail
[02] Sesame Street: Counting The Days
[03] Slim & Slam: Laughing In Rhythm
[04] Bill Levy Reads from Pggo The Possum
[05] The Happy Hamsters: Deck The Halls
[06] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music
[07] Billy Joel: This Night Can Last Forever
[08] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music
[09] Brenda Lee: Rock Around The Christmas Tree
[10] Bobby Helms: Jingle Bell Rock
[11] The Drifters: White Christmas
[12] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music
[13] Younger Dayz: Christmas In New York
[14] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music
[15] The Illumens: Tell Me Why
[16] Dion: I Wonder Why
[17] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music
[18] The Ronettes: Sleigh Ride
[19] Diana Ross & The Supremes: A Children’s Christmas
[20] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music
[21] Elmo & Patsy: Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer
[22] [Unidentified Artist]: I Saw Momma Kissing Santa Claus
[23] [Unidentified Artist]: The Real Meaning Of Christmas
[24] [Unidentified Artist]: Wasn’t That A Pity And A Shame
[25] [Unidentified Artist]: Lonely Christmas
[26] Closing Theme: Goodnight Sweetheart > Dr. Doo Wop Comments & Outro over music
[27] Closing Music: Ike & Tina Turner: Merry Christmas Baby
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bill Levy for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bill Levy at Radio 100, Amsterdam
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels
Special thanks to Ben Schot
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2001, 2016 William Levy. Used with permission.
