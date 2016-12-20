The Dr. Doo Wop Show: Do You Know What I Mean

Bill Levy is ending his long reign as Dr. Doo Wop for Radio 100 in Amsterdam on the Ides of March 2002 in Episode 26 with a killer program of music by The Four Friends, The Shirelles, The Excellents, Ricky Nelson, The Olympics, Ike & Tina Turner, [Unidentified Artist], The Marcels, The Cleftones, Chet Baker, [Unidentified Artis], [Unidentified Artist], Ben E. King, Chuck Willis, and The Moonglows.

The john Sinclair Foundation Presents

DO YOU KNOW WHAT I MEAN

THE DR. DOO WOP SHOW 26

Bill Levy, Radio 100, Amsterdam, March 15, 2002 [BLDD-0026]

[00] Dr. Doo Wop Theme & Intro > Radio Spot

[01] The Four Friends: Soldier Boy

[02] The Shirelles: Soldier Boy

[03] The Excellents: Coney Island Baby

[04] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Poem over music > Comments

[05] Ricky Nelson: Waiting In School

[06] Ricky Nelson: Do You Know What I Mean

[07] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[08] The Olympics: Big Boy Pete

[09] The Olympics: Shimmy Like Kate

[10] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments re: Ides of March over music

[11] Ike & Tina Turner: So Blue Over You

[12] [Unidentified Artist]: String Around My Heart

[13] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[14] The Olympics: Dance By The Light of the Moon

[15] The Marcels: Blue Moon

[16] The Cleftones: You And I Can Climb

[17] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[18] Chet Baker: I Fall In Love Too Easily

[19] Chet Baker: But Not For Me

[20] [Unidentified Artist]: The Way You Look Tonight

[21] [Unidentified Artist]: Spanish Harlem

[22] Ben E. King: Spanish Harlem

[23] Chuck Willis: Hang Up My Rock & Roll Shoes

[24] The Moonglows: Don’t Say Goodbye

[25] Closing Theme: Goodnight Sweetheart > Dr. Doo Wop Comments & Outro over music

[26] Radio 100 Announcement

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bill Levy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bill Levy at Radio 100, Amsterdam

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Special thanks to Ben Schot

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2002, 2016 Bill Levy. Used with permission.