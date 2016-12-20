The Dr. Doo Wop Show: Do You Know What I Mean

Bill Levy is ending his long reign as Dr. Doo Wop for Radio 100 in Amsterdam on the Ides of March 2002 in Episode 26 with a killer program of music by The Four Friends, The Shirelles, The Excellents, Ricky Nelson, The Olympics, Ike & Tina Turner, [Unidentified Artist], The Marcels, The Cleftones, Chet Baker, [Unidentified Artis], [Unidentified Artist], Ben E. King, Chuck Willis, and The Moonglows.
The john Sinclair Foundation Presents
DO YOU KNOW WHAT I MEAN
THE DR. DOO WOP SHOW 26
Bill Levy, Radio 100, Amsterdam, March 15, 2002 [BLDD-0026]
[00] Dr. Doo Wop Theme & Intro > Radio Spot
[01] The Four Friends: Soldier Boy
[02] The Shirelles: Soldier Boy
[03] The Excellents: Coney Island Baby
[04] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Poem over music > Comments
[05] Ricky Nelson: Waiting In School
[06] Ricky Nelson: Do You Know What I Mean
[07] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music
[08] The Olympics: Big Boy Pete
[09] The Olympics: Shimmy Like Kate
[10] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments re: Ides of March over music
[11] Ike & Tina Turner: So Blue Over You
[12] [Unidentified Artist]: String Around My Heart
[13] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music
[14] The Olympics: Dance By The Light of the Moon
[15] The Marcels: Blue Moon
[16] The Cleftones: You And I Can Climb
[17] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music
[18] Chet Baker: I Fall In Love Too Easily
[19] Chet Baker: But Not For Me
[20] [Unidentified Artist]: The Way You Look Tonight
[21] [Unidentified Artist]: Spanish Harlem
[22] Ben E. King: Spanish Harlem
[23] Chuck Willis: Hang Up My Rock & Roll Shoes
[24] The Moonglows: Don’t Say Goodbye
[25] Closing Theme: Goodnight Sweetheart > Dr. Doo Wop Comments & Outro over music
[26] Radio 100 Announcement
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Bill Levy for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced by Bill Levy at Radio 100, Amsterdam
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels
Special thanks to Ben Schot
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2002, 2016 Bill Levy. Used with permission.