The Dr. Doo Wop Show: Get Wise Baby

William Levy has unearthed a new series of cassettes from his earliest days as Dr. Doo Wop on Radio 100 in Amsterdam including this great program from March 1988 featuring music from the Golden Age of American Music by The Clovers, The Drifters, The Ravens, The El Dorados, Lee Andrews & The Hearts, The Chimes, The Dukes, Arthur Lee May & The Crowns, Tony Allen & The Champs, The Crystals, Ben Zeppa & The Zeppfers, The Crowns, and The Five Keys.

The john Sinclair Foundation Presents

GET WISE BABY

THE DR. DOO WOP SHOW 32

William Levy, Radio 100, Amsterdam, March 11, 1988 [BLDD-0032]

[00] Dr. Doo Wop Theme & Intro

[01] The Clovers: One Mint Julep

[02] The Drifters: It Was A Tear

[03] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[04] The Ravens: The House I Live In

[05] The Ravens: Get Wise Baby

[06] The Ravens: Send For You If You Need Me

[07] The Ravens: Count Every Star

[08] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[09] The El Dorados: Tears On My Pillow

[10] Lee Andrews & The Hearts: Teardrops

[11] The Chimes: Tears On My Pillow

[12] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[13] The Dukes: I Love Her

[14] Arthur Lee May & The Crowns: Don’t You Know I Love Her So

[15] Tony Allen & The Champs: Nite Owl

[16] The Crystals: Love You So

[17] The Chimes; the Chimes Ring Out

[18] Ben Zeppa & The Zeppfers: A Foolish Fool

[19] The Dukes: So Long Life

[20] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[21] The Crowns: Cool Loving

[22] The Five Keys: I’m Goin’ Downtown

[23] Closing Theme: Goodnight Sweetheart > Dr. Doo Wop Comments & Outro over music

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by William Levy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by William Levy at Radio 100, Amsterdam

Digital transfer from cassette, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Ben Schot &b Steve The Fly

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 1988, 2017 William Levy. Used with permission.