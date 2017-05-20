The Dr. Doo Wop Show: Lend Me Your Ears

Dr. Doo Wop has risen one last time on Radio Free Amsterdam to bring another hour of great music from the Golden Age of American Music as played on this program for Radio Patapoe in Amsterdam from 2008, the final episode in our archive of Dr. Doo Wop programs, with selections by Lord Buckley, Maurice Williams & The Zodiacs, The Dubs, The Del-Vikings, The Penguins, Dion & The Belmonts, The Edsels, The Rivingtons, The Chessmen, Billy Ward & The Dominoes and a slew of unidentified artists in this single surviving example of Dr. Doo Wop’s shows for Radio Patapoe.

The john Sinclair Foundation Presents

LEND ME YOUR EARS

THE DR. DOO WOP SHOW 47

William Levy, Radio Patapoe, Amsterdam, July 20, 2008 [BLDD-0047]

[00] Dr. Doo Wop Theme & Intro

[01] Lord Buckley: Marc Antony Oration

[02] [Unidentified Artist]: Lend Me Your Ear

[03] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[04] Maurice Williams & The Zodiacs: Come Along With Me

[05] [Unidentified Artist]: Not Too Young To Fall In Love

[06] The Dubs: Don’t Ask Me To Be Lonely

[07] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[08] [Unidentified Artist]: Summer Is In Everyone’s Heart

[09] [Unidentified Artist]: It Just Can’t Be Summer

[10] [Unidentified Artist]: [Unidentified Selection]

[11] The Del-Vikings: Come Go With Me

[12] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[13] [Unidentified Artist]: The Sweetness Of Your Voice

[14] The Penguins: Ookey Ook

[15] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[16] [Unidentified Artist]: Heartaches Of Love

[17] [Unidentified Artist]: Sha La La

[18] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[19] Dion & The Belmonts: A Teenager In Love

[20] The Edsels: Rama Lama Ding Dong

[21] The Rivingtons: Papa Oow Mow Mow

[22] The Chessmen: Doo Wah

[23] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[24] Billy Ward & The Dominoes: Sixty Minute Man :

[25] Dr. Doo Wop Comments & Outro over Closing Theme

