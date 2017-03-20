The Dr. Doo Wop Show: Not Fade Away

Dr. Doo Wop teams up with Professor Hans Kamerman of Leiden University to present a special program of music by Buddy Holly in commemoration of his death in a plane crash on this date in 1959, with a cut by Ritchie Valens thrown in to commemorate his loss in the plane crash, and a closing cut by Roy Hamilton just because it sounds so good..

The john Sinclair Foundation Presents

NOT FADE AWAY

THE DR. DOO WOP SHOW 37

William Levy, Radio 100, Amsterdam, February 3, 1989 [BLDD-0037]

[00] Dr. Doo Wop Theme & Intro

[01] Buddy Holly: Brown Eyed Handsome Man

[02] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments with Hans Kamerman over music

[03] Buddy Holly: Brown Eyed Handsome Man (Earlier version)

[04] Buddy Holly: I Wanna Play House With You

[05] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments with Hans Kamerman over music

[06] Buddy Holly: That’ll Be The Day

[07] Buddy Holly: Not Fade Away

[08] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments with Hans Kamerman over music

[09] Buddy Holly: Listen To Me Every Day

[10] Buddy Holly: Every Day

[11] Buddy Holly: Wishing

[12] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[13] Ritchie Valens: High Tone

[14] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments with Hans Kamerman over music

[15] Buddy Holly: Oh You Beautiful Child

[16] Buddy Holly: Real Wild Child > WNOE Newscast >

[17] Buddy Holly: Peggy Sue

[18] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments with Hans Kamerman over music

[19] Buddy Holly: Heartbeat

[20] Buddy Holly: Well All Right

[21] Buddy Holly: Smoky Joe’s Cafe

[22] Buddy Holly: Love Can Make A Fool of You

[23] Buddy Holly: Ready Teddy

[24] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[25] Roy Hamilton: Don’t Let Go

[26] Closing Theme: Goodnight Sweetheart > Dr. Doo Wop Comments & Outro over music

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by William Levy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by William Levy at Radio 100, Amsterdam

Digital transfer from cassettes, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Special thanks to Ben Schot & Steve The Fly

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 1989, 2017 Bill Levy. Used with permission.