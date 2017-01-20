The Dr. Doo Wop Show: One Fine Day

Dr. Doo Wop is featuring the vocal group called the Chiffons in this episode along with other great music from the Golden Age of American Music as played on his programs for Radio 100 in Amsterdam back in 1988, including cuts by Big Joe Turner & The Cookies, Bruce Springsteen, The Persuasions, Gene Chandler, Teo & The Bottletops, The Shields, The Fleetwoods, Bill Doggett, and Curtis Mayfield.

The john Sinclair Foundation Presents

ONE FINE DAY

THE DR. DOO WOP SHOW 35

William Levy, Radio 100, Amsterdam, July 22, 1988 [BLDD-0035]

[00] Dr. Doo Wop Theme & Intro

[01] Big Joe Turner & The Cookies: Lipstick Powder & Paint

[02] Bruce Springsteen: Boom Boom

[03] The Persuasions: The Sun > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[04] The Chiffons: One Fine Day

[05] The Chiffons: Sweet Talking Guy

[06] The Chiffons: He’s So Fine

[07] Dr. Doo Wop Comments

[08] Gene Chandler: Duke of Earl

[09] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[10] The Chiffons: It’s My Party

[11] The Chiffons: A Love So Fine

[12] The Chiffons: No One Knows What’s Going On In My Mind But Me

[13] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[14] The Chiffons: My Block

[15] The Chiffons: My Boyfriend’s Back

[16] The Chiffons: Locomotion

[17] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[18] Teo & The Bottletops: Why Do You Wanna Make Eyes At Me

[19] Teo & The Bottletops: Rama Lama Ding Dong

[20] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[21] The Shields: You Cheated, You Lied

[22] The Fleetwoods: Mr. Blue

[23] Bill Doggett: Honky Tonk > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[24] The Chiffons: Da Doo Run Run

[25] The Chiffons: Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow

[26] The Chiffons: I’m So Shy

[27] Closing Theme: Goodnight Sweetheart > Dr. Doo Wop Comments & Outro over music

[28] The Persuasions: Don’t It You Want To Go Home

[29] Closing Music: Curtis Mayfield: Keep On Pushing

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bill Levy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bill Levy at Radio 100, Amsterdam

Digital transfer from cassettes, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Ben Schot & Steve The Fly

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 1988, 2017 William Levy. Used with permission.