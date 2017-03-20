The Dr. Doo Wop Show: Red Sails In The Sunset

Dr. Doo Wop has uncovered another historic gem in his cassette archives from 1989 with this hour of selections from the Golden Age of American Music as played on his programs for Radio 100 in Amsterdam, featuring cuts by The Pretenders, The Jordan Brothers, the Dutch group The Chessnuts with several tunes, The Crusaders, The Jarmels, The Mello-Tones, Christine Catrell, The Platters, The Cadets, The Clovers, The Spaniels, The Black Slacks, Sticks McGhee, and Etta James & The Peaches.

The john Sinclair Foundation Presents

RED SAILS IN THE SUNSET

THE DR. DOO WOP SHOW 39

Bill Levy, Radio 100, Amsterdam, June 23, 1989 [BLDD-0039]

[00] Dr. Doo Wop Theme & Intro

[01] The Pretenders: Ding Dong > Dr. Doo Wop Comments

[02] The Jordan Brothers: Beach Party

[03] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[04] The Chessnuts: B-I-N-G-O

[05] The Crusaders: Quiet Whiskey

[06] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[07] The Chessnuts: Big Feet

[08] The Jarmels: Red Sails In The Sunset

[09] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[10] The Mello-Tones: Pass That Gin

[11] Christine Catrell: Sitting Here Drinking

[12] The Chessnuts: Nine Little Kisses

[13] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[14] The Chessnuts: You, You, You

[15] The Platters: Red Sails In The Sunset

[16] The Chessnuts: Drink That Wine

[17] The Cadets: I Got Loaded

[18] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[19] The Chessnuts: Whadaya Want

[20] The Clovers: One Mint Julep

[21] The Spaniels: Red Sails In The Sunset

[22] The Black Slacks: I Can’t Find The Doorknob

[23] Sticks McGhee: Drinkin’ Wine Spo-De-O-Dee

[24] Etta James & The Peaches: The Wallflower

[25] Closing Theme: Goodnight Sweetheart > Dr. Doo Wop Comments & Outro over music

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by William Levy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by William Levy at Radio 100, Amsterdam

Digital transfer from cassettes, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Special thanks to Ben Schot & Steve The Fly

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 1989, 2017 William Levy. Used with permission.