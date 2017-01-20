The Dr. Doo Wop Show: Rock All Night

Dr. Doo Wop is spinning with both hands while he celebrates his first year on the air at Radio 100 in Amsterdam, cutting up versions of songs he’s featured during his first year into bizarre sound collages and punctuating the collages with full-sized versions of songs by Shirley & Lee, The Moonglows, The Jacks, Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers, The Teen Queens, The Heartbeats, The Monotones, Mickey & Sylvia, Huey “Piano” Smith & The Clowns, and Smoky Johnson.

The john Sinclair Foundation Presents

ROCK ALL NIGHT

THE DR. DOO WOP SHOW 33

Bill Levy, Radio 100, Amsterdam, March 25, 1988 [BLDD-0033]

[00] Dr. Doo Wop Theme & Intro

[01] Shirley & Lee: Rock All Night

[02] The Moonglows: Ten Commandments Of Love

[03] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[04] Cut-Up Collage including Chuck Berry: Thirty Days > The Chips: Rubber Biscuit > So Long >

[05] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[06] Cut-Up Collage including Teen Ager In Love (extended version)

[07] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[08] Cut-Up Collage

[09] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments with Chris over music

[10] Jim Croce: Brighter Day

[11] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[12] Cut-Up Collage featuring Sincerely > These Arms of Mine

[13] The Jacks: Why Don’t You Write Me

[14] Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers: Why Do Fools Fall In Love

[15] Cut-Up Collage featuring The Chords: Sh-Boom > I Still Remember > Teen Queens: Eddie My Love >

[16] Telephone Conversation with 10-Finger Eddie > Eddie My Love >

[17] Cut-Up Collage continues with I Don’t Know But I’ve Been Told >

[18] The Heartbeats: 1000 Miles Away > James Brown: I Need Someone >

[19] The Monotones: The Book of Love > It’s Too Soon To Know

[20] More Cut-Up Collage > Mickey & Sylvia: Love Is Strange >

[21] Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music > Love Is Strange

[22] Theme Music > More Cut-Up Collage >

[23] Huey “Piano” Smith & The Clowns: High Blood Pressure

[24] Smoky Johnson: It Ain’t My Fault

[25] Closing Theme: Goodnight Sweetheart > Dr. Doo Wop Comments & Outro over music

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by William Levy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by William Levy at Radio 100, Amsterdam

Digital transfer from cassettes, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Ben Schot & Steve The Fly

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 1988, 2017 William Levy. Used with permission.