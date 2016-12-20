The Dr. Doo Wop Show: Rocket 88

Dr. Doo Wop is hosting a doo-wop program this week called Rocket 88 contributed by his colleague Otto Fuchs in Austria, featuring music from the Doctor by The Five Keys, The Coasters, Ken Nordine, Milly Smalls, and a pair of unidentified artists, and from Rocket 88 by Billl Haley & The Comets, Ricky Nelson, Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Rockin’ Teddy Reedell, Johnny Burnett, Dorsey Burnett, Gene Winston, Eddie Cochran, The Big Bopper, Richie Wellins, Buddy Holly, Jackie Wilson, Marty Waller, and Billy Fury as played on The Dr. Doowop Show for Radio 100 in Amsterdam just after the turn of the century.

The john Sinclair Foundation Presents

ROCKET 88

THE DR. DOO WOP SHOW 29

William Levy, Radio 100, Amsterdam, November 1, 2002 [BLDD-0029]

[00] Dr. Doo Wop Theme & Intro

[01] The Five Keys: Me Makum Pow Wow

[02] The Coasters: Bad Detective

[03] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[04] Billl Haley & The Comets: Thanks For The Summer Souvenirs

[05] Otto Fuchs Comments

[06] Ricky Nelson: Poor Little Fool

[07] Otto Fuchs Comments

[08] Elvis Presley: Blue Moon

[09] Jerry Lee Lewis: I’ll Make It All Up To You

[10] Otto Fuchs Comments

[11] Rockin’ Teddy Reedell: Rockin’ Judy

[12] Johnny Burnett: You’ll Learn To Cry

[13] Otto Fuchs Comments

[14] Dorsey Burnett: Raining In My Heart

[15] Gene Winston: You Belong To Me

[16] Otto Fuchs Comments

[17] Eddie Cochran: Have Loved

[18] The Big Bopper: Strange Kisses

[19] Richie Wellins: Bluebirds Over The Mountain

[20] Buddy Holly: True Love Ways

[21] Otto Fuchs Comments

[22] Jackie Wilson: Lonely Teardrops

[23] Marty Waller: A Teenager In Love

[24] Otto Fuchs Comments

[25] Billy Fury: Do You Really Love Me Too

[26] Billy Fury: Fool’s Errand

[27] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[28] [Unidentified Artist]: Beauty School Drop-Out

[29] Ken Nordine: My Right Hand

[30] [Unidentified Artist]: The Asiatic Flu

[31] Milly Smalls: My Boy Lollipop

[32] Closing Theme: Goodnight Sweetheart > Dr. Doo Wop Comments & Outro over music

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bill Levy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bill Levy at Radio 100, Amsterdam

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Ben Schot

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2002, 2016 Bill Levy. Used with permission.