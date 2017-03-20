The Dr. Doo Wop Show: Strokin’

Dr. Doo Wop has unearthed this treasure from 1989 featuring a wealth of selections from the Golden Age of American Music as played on his programs for Radio 100 in Amsterdam, with cuts by The Earls, The Spaniels, The Tokens, The Capris, The Black Slacks, Clarence Carter, Frankie Ford, Phil Phillips & The Twilights, Jan & Dean, an unidentified artist, and The Moonglows.

The john Sinclair Foundation Presents

STROKIN’

THE DR. DOO WOP SHOW 38

Bill Levy, Radio 100, Amsterdam, March 17, 1989 [BLDD-0038]

[00] Dr. Doo Wop Theme & Intro

[01] The Earls: Never

[02] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[03] The Spaniels: A Lovely Way To Spend An Evening

[04] The Tokens: Come Dance With Me

[05] The Capris: Hum Diddley Doo

[06] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[07] The Black Slacks: Rocking On Out

[08] The Black Slacks: I Can’t Find The Doorknob

[09] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[10] Clarence Carter: Strokin’

[11] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[12] The Capris: My Island In The Sun

[13] Frankie Ford: Sea Cruise

[14] Phil Phillips & The Twilights: Sea of Love

[15] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[16] Jan & Dean: They’re Coming From All Over The Worl;d

[17] The Earls: Remember Me, Baby

[18] The Earls: Cry, Cry. Cry

[19] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[20] The Capris: Where I Fell In Love

[21] The Spaniels: You Gave Me Peace of Mind

[22] [Unidentified Artist]: Why Do You Have To Go

[23] The Moonglows: Over And Over Again

[24] The Moonglows: Don’t Say Goodbye

[25] Closing Theme: Goodnight Sweetheart > Dr. Doo Wop Comments & Outro over music

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by William Levy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by William Levy at Radio 100, Amsterdam

Digital transfer from cassettes, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Special thanks to Ben Schot & Steve The Fly

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 1989, 2017 William Levy. Used with permission.