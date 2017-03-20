The Dr. Doo Wop Show: The Extreme Forest

Dr. Doo Wop starts off with some hip tunes by some unidentified artists and “Western Movies” by The Olympics and then unveils a long reading of his story called “My Mid-Life Crisis Was An X-Rated Soap Opera” from his book The Extreme Forest. James Brown closes the show as only he could.

The john Sinclair Foundation Presents

THE EXTREME FOREST

THE DR. DOO WOP SHOW 36

William Levy, Radio 100, Amsterdam, September 2, 1988 [BLDD-0036]

[00] Dr. Doo Wop Theme & Intro

[01] [Unidentified Artist]: Headed For The Poorhouse

[02] [Unidentified Artist]: The Biddy Leg

[03] The Olympics: Western Movies

[04] [Unidentified Artist]:Putty In Your Hands

[05] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[06] William Levy Reads from The Extreme Forest with music added

[07] James Brown: Get Up I Feel Like Being A Sex Machine

[08] Closing Theme: Goodnight Sweetheart > Dr. Doo Wop Comments & Outro over music

