The Dr. Doo Wop Show: The Geator With The Heater

Just when we were running out of episodes of The Dr. Doo Wop Show to share with you, dear listeners, the doctor has turned up a series of cassette tapes of shows from 1988 well into the 90s with more great music from the Golden Age of American Music as played on his programs for Radio 100 in Amsterdam, with cuts by The Penguins, Bobby Freeman, Ritchie Valens, and some unidentified artists, plus a segment from an LP hosted by DJ Jerry Blavatt of Philadelphia called Guess What with sides by The Duquenes, Jordan & The Fascinations, The Five Discs, The Five Satins, Johnny Maestro & The Crests, and the Magnificent Four. Then there’s some kind of atmospheric music to fill out the last few minutes of the program.

The john Sinclair Foundation Presents

THE GEATOR WITH THE HEATER

THE DR. DOO WOP SHOW 30

William Levy, Radio 100, Amsterdam, January 29, 1988 [BLDD-0030]

[00] Dr. Doo Wop Theme & Intro

[01] [Unidentified Artist]: Believe Me

[02] [Unidentified Artist]: Gloria

[03] William Levy Reads Poem: Marks of Woe

[04] [Unidentified Artist]: The Death of an Angel

[05] [Unidentified Artist]: Devil I See

[06] The Penguins: Earth Angel

[07] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[08] Bobby Freeman: Do You Wanna Dance

[09] Ritchie Valens: La Bamba

[10] Bryon Gysin: Dream Machine

[11] [Unidentified Artist]: Tell Me Love Is Real

[12] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[13] Jerry Blavatt Guess What album segment intro

[14] The Duquenes: Tra La La La > Jerry Blavatt Comments

[15] Jordan & The Fascinations: I’ll Be Forever Loving You >

[16] Jerry Blavatt Comments >The Five Discs: Stomp Time

[17] Jerry Blavatt Comments

[18] Five Satins: Shadows>

[19] Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music > Five Satins: Shadows >

[20] Jerry Blavatt Comments

[21] Johnny Maestro & The Crests: Picking Petals From The Flower of Love

[22] Jerry Blavatt Comments > Magnificent Four: The Stars In The Sky >

[23] Jerry Blavatt Comments > Louis Lyman: Honey, Honey

[24] Jerry Blavatt Comments > Geator Theme Music

[25] [Unidentified Artist]: Is It Too Late

[26] [Unidentified Artist]: Red Sails In The Sunset

[27] Closing Theme: Goodnight Sweetheart > Dr. Doo Wop Comments & Outro over music

[28] Ending selections

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by William Levy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by William Levy at Radio 100, Amsterdam

Digital transfers from cassettes, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Special thanks to Ben Schot & Steve The Fly

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 1988, 2017 Bill Levy. Used with permission.