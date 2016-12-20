The Dr. Doo Wop Show: Whadda Ya Know New

Dr. Doo Wop brings some great music from the Golden Age of American Music as played on his programs for Radio 100 in Amsterdam from the turn of the century, with cuts this week from Sophie Tucker, Bessie Smith, The Unique Teens, The Illusions, The Del Vikings, The Cadillacs, The Velveteers, The Mello Kings, The Devotions, Younger Days, The Del Satins, The Marvelettes, Lester Flatt, Lee Andrews & The Hearts, Willis “Gator Tail” Jackson, and Ruth Brown.

The john Sinclair Foundation Presents

WHADDA YA KNOW NEW

THE DR. DOO WOP SHOW 28

William Levy, Radio 100, Amsterdam, June 28, 2002 [BLDD-0028]

[00] Dr. Doo Wop Theme & Intro

[01] Sophie Tucker: He Hadn’t Up To Yesterday

[02] Bessie Smith: I Need A Little Sugar In My Bowl

[03] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[04] The Unique Teens: Whadda Ya Know New

[05] The Illusions: Hey Boy

[06] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[07] The Del Vikings: Voodoo Man

[08] The Cadillacs: Frankenstein

[09] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[10] The Velveteers: Oh Baby

[11] The Mello Kings: Tonight, Tonight

[12] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[13] The Devotions: Rip Van Winkle

[14] Younger Days: Rip Van Winkle

[15] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[16] The Del Satins: Read Between The LInes

[17] The Marvelettes: Please Mr. Postman

[18] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[19] Lester Flatt: You Can’t Tell The Boys From The Girls

[20] Lester Flatt: Let Your Love Shine Through

[21] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[22] Lee Andrews & The Hearts: It’s Me

[23] Lee Andrews & The Hearts: The Girl Around The Corner

[24] Willis “Gator Tail” Jackson: Gator’s Groove

[25] Ruth Brown: So Long

[26] Closing Theme: Goodnight Sweetheart > Dr. Doo Wop Comments & Outro over music

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Bill Levy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by Bill Levy at Radio 100, Amsterdam

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Ben Schot

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2002, 2016 Bill Levy. Used with permission.