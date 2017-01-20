The Dr. Doo Wop Show: Woo-Woo Train

William Levy has dug out a series of cassettes from his first years as Dr. Doo Wop on Radio 100 in Amsterdam, starting here in early 1988 with great music from the Golden Age of American Music as played by Gene & Eunice, The Turbans, The Caltons, Bo Diddley, The Shirelles, Little Caesar & The Romans, Bill Haley, Duval Potter, The Balladeers, The Magnificents, The Valentines, The Flamingos, The Cool Gents, The Supremes, The Hi-Lighters, and The Lyrics.

The john Sinclair Foundation Presents

WOO-WOO TRAIN

THE DR. DOO WOP SHOW 31

William Levy, Radio 100, Amsterdam, March 4, 1988 [BLDD-0031]

[00] Dr. Doo Wop Theme & Intro

[01] Gene & Eunice: Kokomo

[02] Gene & Eunice: This Is My Story

[03] The Turbans: When You Dance

[04] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[05] The Caltons: Mr. Lonesome

[06] Bo Diddley: Diddley Daddy

[07] Bo Diddley: Say Man

[08] The Shirelles: Tonight’s The Night

[09] The Shirelles: Will You Love Me Tomorrow

[10] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[11] Little Caesar & The Romans: Those Oldies But Goodies

[12] Dr. Doo Wop Comment > Bill Haley: Ten Little Indians

[13] Duval Potter: I Know

[14] The Balladeers: You’re In The Army Now

[15] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[16] The Magnificents: Up On The Mountain

[17] The Magnificents: Down On The Mountain

[18] The Valentines: Woo-Woo Train

[19] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[20] The Flamingos: You Ain’t Ready

[21] The Cool Gents: Crazy Over You

[22] The Supremes: Baby Love

[23] The Hi-Lighters: Feeling Alright

[24] The Lyrics: Stop

[25] Theme Music > Dr. Doo Wop Comments over music

[26] Closing Theme: Goodnight Sweetheart > Dr. Doo Wop Comments & Outro over music

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by William Levy for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced by William Levy at Radio 100, Amsterdam

Digital transfers from cassettes, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Special thanks to Ben Schot & Steve The Fly

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 1988, 2017 Bill Levy. Used with permission.