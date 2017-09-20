The Soul Lucille Show 108: Rhythm & Sex

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
RHYTHM & SEX
THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 108
Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, Italy, August 22, 2017 [DLSL-0108]
[01] Soul Lucille Theme Music with John Sinclair Intro
[02] Otis Redding: Lucille
[03] The Staple Singers: You’ve Got To Earn It
[04] Stevie Wonder: Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing
[05] Ju-Par Universal Orchestra: Flute Salad
[06] Ebo Taylor: Nga Nga
[07] The New Birth: I’ve Got Dreams To Remember
[08] Charles Bradley: I Believe In Your Love
[09] Wilson Pickett: Engine Number 9
[10] J.J. Barnes: (Tell Me) Ain’t It The Truth
[11] Lyman Woodard Organization: Don’t Stop The Groove
[12] Bobby Byrd: Back From The Dead
[13] Fred Wesley: Swedish Funkballs
[14] Curtis Mayfield: Move On Up
[15] Bukky Leo: Precious Mother
[16] Gianni Ferrio: Rhythm & Sex
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio-fm, Firenze
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.