The Soul Lucille Show 108: Rhythm & Sex

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

RHYTHM & SEX

THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 108

Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, Italy, August 22, 2017 [DLSL-0108]

[01] Soul Lucille Theme Music with John Sinclair Intro

[02] Otis Redding: Lucille

[03] The Staple Singers: You’ve Got To Earn It

[04] Stevie Wonder: Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing

[05] Ju-Par Universal Orchestra: Flute Salad

[06] Ebo Taylor: Nga Nga

[07] The New Birth: I’ve Got Dreams To Remember

[08] Charles Bradley: I Believe In Your Love

[09] Wilson Pickett: Engine Number 9

[10] J.J. Barnes: (Tell Me) Ain’t It The Truth

[11] Lyman Woodard Organization: Don’t Stop The Groove

[12] Bobby Byrd: Back From The Dead

[13] Fred Wesley: Swedish Funkballs

[14] Curtis Mayfield: Move On Up

[15] Bukky Leo: Precious Mother

[16] Gianni Ferrio: Rhythm & Sex

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio-fm, Firenze

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.