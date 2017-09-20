The Soul Lucille Show 109: Temperature Risin’

Lucille DJ is on the air from the heart of Italy with a killer hour of soul & super heavy funk and a guest spot by John Sinclair with tunes by Bobby Byrd, the Average White Band, The Three Degrees, Claudia Lennear, General Johnson, Eugene McDaniels, Peter King, Little Willie John, the Detroit Cobras, Harmonica Shah, The Mirettes, Patti Drew, Leon Haywood, Jimmy McGriff, and Gary Bartz.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

TEMPERATURE RISIN’

THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 109

Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, Italy, August 28, 2017 [DLSL-0109]

[01] Soul Lucille Theme Music with John Sinclair Intro

[02] Bobby Byrd: I Know You Got Soul

[03] Average White Band: When Will You Be Mine

[04] The Three Degrees: You’re The Fool

[05] Claudia Lennear: What’d I Do Wrong

[06] General Johnson: Temperature Risin’

[07] Eugene McDaniels: Headless Heroes

[08] Peter King: Freedom Dance

[09] Little Willie John: Leave My Kitten Alone

[10] Detroit Cobras: You Knows What To Do

[11] Harmonica Shah: Bumpity Bump

[12] The Mirettes: Sister Watch Yourself

[13] Patti Drew: Beggar For The Blues

[14] Leon Haywood: Don’t Push It Don’t Force It

[15] Jimmy McGriff: Tailgunner

[16] Gary Bartz: Dr. Follow’s Dance

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio-fm, Firenze

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.