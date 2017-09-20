The Soul Lucille Show 110: Bustin’ Loose

Lucille DJ is on the air from the heart of Italy with a killer hour of soul & super heavy funk and a guest spot by John Sinclair with tunes by Don Bryant, Clarence Reid, Chuck Brown, Oneness Of Juju, Curtis Mayfield, Bloodstone, Johnnie Bassett, The Dramatics, Dennis Coffey, The Bar Kays, Bobby Byrd, The Blackbirds, Funkadelic, Candi Staton, and Exit 9.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BUSTIN’ LOOSE

THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 110

Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, Italy, September 6, 2017 [DLSL-0110]

[01] Soul Lucille Theme Music with John Sinclair Intro

[02] Don Bryant: Soul Man

[03] Clarence Reid: Shop Around

[04] Chuck Brown: Bustin’ Loose

[05] Oneness Of Juju: Follow Me

[06] Curtis Mayfield: Victory

[07] Bloodstone: Do You Wanna Do A Thing

[08] Johnnie Bassett: Too Hot To Trot

[09] The Dramatics: Finger Fever

[10] Dennis Coffey: Gimme That Funk

[11] The Bar Kays: Six O’Clock News Report

[12] Bobby Byrd: I’m Lonely

[14] The Blackbirds: City Life

[15] Funkadelic: Cosmic Slop

[15] Candi Staton: Do Your Duty

[15] Exit 9: Fly

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio-fm, Firenze

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.