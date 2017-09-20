The Soul Lucille Show 111: Miss Hot Stuff

Lucille DJ is on the air from the heart of Italy with a killer hour of soul & super heavy funk and a guest spot by John Sinclair with tunes by Clarence Reid, Esther Marrow, Brother To Brother, Chuck Brooks, Ben Vereen, Melvin Sparks, The Chefs, Funkadelic, Black Nazty, the Detroit Cobras, the Poets of Rhythm, Ted Taylor, Lyn Collins, and Parliament.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

MISS HOT STUFF

THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 111

Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, Italy, September 11, 2017 [DLSL-0111]

[01] Soul Lucille Theme Music with John Sinclair Intro

[02] Clarence Reid: Miss Hot Stuff

[03] Esther Marrow: Money Honey

[04] Brother To Brother: Chance With You

[05] Chuck Brooks: I’ve Got To Get Myself Together

[06] Ben Vereen: Keep A Light In My Window

[07] Melvin Sparks: If You Want My Love

[08] The Chefs: Mr. Machine

[09] Funkadelic: Cholly (Funk Getting Ready To Roll)

[10] Black Nazty: Nasty Soul

[11] Detroit Cobras: Cha Cha Twist

[12] Poets of Rhythm: Strokin’ the Grits

[13] Ted Taylor: Ghetto Disco

[14] Lyn Collins: Mama Feelgood

[15] Parliament: Funkin’ For Fun

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio-fm, Firenze

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.