The Soul Lucille Show 112: Funky Funky Music

Lucille DJ is on the air from the heart of Italy with a killer hour of soul & super heavy funk and a guest spot by John Sinclair with tunes by Bunny Sigler, Howard Tate, Port Authority Soul Band, Edgar Winter, Denise LaSalle, Roy Ayers, Cleveland Eaton, Andre Williams, Junior Walker & The All Stars, Baby Boy Warren, Poets of Rhythm, Marvin Gaye, Senor Soul, and Brother Jack McDuff.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

FUNKY FUNKY MUSIC

THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 112

Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, Italy, September 20, 2017 [DLSL-0112]

[01] Soul Lucille Theme Music with John Sinclair Intro

[02] Bunny Sigler: Let The Good Times Roll

[03] Howard Tate: Jemima Surrender

[04] Port Authority Soul Band: Scoobe

[05] Edgar Winter: Hunk O’da Funk

[06] Denise LaSalle: It’s Too Late

[07] Roy Ayers: Love Will Bring Us Back Together Again

[08] Cleveland Eaton: Funky Funky Music

[09] Andre Williams: Chrysler 300

[10] Junior Walker & The All Stars: Roadrunner > These Things Will Keep Me Loving You

[11] Baby Boy Warren: Too Many Drivers

[12] Poets of Rhythm: Practice What You Preach

[13] Marvin Gaye: A Funky Space Reincarnation

[14] Senor Soul: Don’t Lay Your Funky Trip On Me

[15] Brother Jack McDuff: Classic Funke

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio-fm, Firenze

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.