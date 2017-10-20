The Soul Lucille Show 113: Put It On Me

Lucille DJ is on the air from the heart of Italy with a killer hour of soul & super heavy funk and a guest spot by John Sinclair with tunes by Syl Johnson, Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson, James Brown, Idris Muhammad, Esther Phillips, Johnny Pate & Adam Wade, Yusef Lateef, Jake Wade & The Soul Searchers, Lee Fields, Milton Wright, Mandrill, The Backyard Heavies, The Commodores, and John Handy,

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

PUT IT ON ME

THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 113

Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, Italy, October 3, 2017 [DLSL-0113]

[01] Soul Lucille Theme Music with John Sinclair Intro

[02] Syl Johnson: Feelin’ Frisky

[03] Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson: Hello Sunday! Hello Road!

[04] James Brown: September Song

[05] Idris Muhammad: Crap Apple

[06] Esther Phillips: Caravan

[07] Johnny Pate & Adam Wade: Brother On The Run

[08] Yusef Lateef: Yusef’s Mood

[09] Jake Wade & The Soul Searchers: Searching For Soul (Part 1)

[10] Lee Fields: Put It On Me

[11] Milton Wright: Leave Me Alone

[12] Mandrill: Can You Get It

[13] Backyard Heavies: Soul Junction

[14] Commodores: Slippery When Wet

[15] John Handy: Hard Work

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio-fm, Firenze

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.