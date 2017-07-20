The Soul Lucille Show: Breakin’ The Funk

Lucille DJ is on the air from the heart of Italy with a killer hour of soul & super heavy funk and a guest spot by John Sinclair with tunes by Ike & Tina Turner, Ann Peebles, Gil Scott Heron & Brian Jackson, Bill Withers, Labi Siffre, Clarence Reid, Millie Jackson, Sly & The Family Stone, Walter “Wolfman” Washington & The Roadmasters, Johnny “Yard Dog” Jones, James Brown, Faze O, Andy Bey, Labelle, and Horace Silver.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BREAKIN’ THE FUNK

THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 101

Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, Italy, July 10, 2017 [DLSL-0101]

[01] Soul Lucille Theme Music with John Sinclair Intro

[02] Ike & Tina Turner: I Want to Take You Higher

[03] Ann Peebles: Come To Mama

[04] Gil Scott Heron & Brian Jackson: Madison Avenue

[05] Bill Withers: Lonely Town, Lonely Street

[06] Labi Siffre: I Got The

[07] Clarence Reid: Get Back

[08] Millie Jackson: One Night Stand

[09] Sly & The Family Stone: If You Want Me To Stay

[10] John Sinclair Comments > Walter “Wolfman” Washington: Funk Is in the House

[11] John Sinclair Comments > Johnny “Yard Dog” Jones: Damn Good Mojo

[12] James Brown: My Thang

[13] Faze O: Breakin’ The Funk

[14] Andy Bey: Celestial Blues

[15] Labelle: Morning Much Better

[16] Closing Music: Horace Silver: Soul Searchin’

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio-fm, Firenze

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.