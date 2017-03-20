The Soul Lucille Show: Bustin’ Loose

Lucille DJ is on the air from the heart of Italy with a killer hour of soul & super heavy funk and a guest spot by John Sinclair with tunes by Both Worlds, Brother Jack McDuff, Lea Roberts, Carol Woods, Esther Marrow, Ben Vereen, Con Funk Shun, The Blackbyrds, John Boutté, Flaming Arrows, Wild Magnolias, Cyril Neville, Chuck Brown, the Average White Band, Chairmen Of The Board, and Jimmy McGriff.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

BUSTIN’ LOOSE

THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 82

Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, Italy, February 22, 2017 [DLSL-0082]

[01] Soul Lucille Theme Music with John Sinclair Intro

[02] Both Worlds: Greedy Green

[03] Brother Jack McDuff: Classic Funke

[04] Lea Roberts: Find A Place

[05] Carol Woods: Bigger Than I

[06] Esther Marrow: It’s Been a Long Night

[07] Ben Vereen: Keep A Light In My Window

[08] Con Funk Shun: Ffun

[09] Blackbyrds: Blackbyrds Theme

[10] John Boutté: Door Poppin’

[11] John Sinclair Comments > Flaming Arrows: Here Comes The Indians Now

[12] John Sinclair Comments > Wild Magnolias: Golden Crown

[13] John Sinclair Comments > Cyril Neville: My Indian Red

[14] Chuck Brown: Bustin’ Loose

[15] Average White Band: The Jugglers

[16] Chairmen Of The Board: Men Are Getting Scarce

[17] Closing Music: Jimmy McGriff: The Bird Wave

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio, Firenze

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.