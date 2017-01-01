The Soul Lucille Show: Cross The Track

Lucille DJ is on the air from the heart of Italy with a killer hour of soul & super heavy funk and a guest spot from John Sinclair with tunes by Maceo & The Macks, Charlie Whitehead, Richard “Groove” Holmes, Ella Fitzgerald, Boogaloo Joe Jones, Bobby “Blue” Bland, Ella Washington, Dee Dee Warwick, Billy Jones, Sir Joe Quaterman & Free Soul, Lou Rawls, Willie West, Oscar Brown Jr., The Coasters, Gil Scott Heron, and March Wind.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

CROSS THE TRACK

THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 78

Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, Italy, February __, 2017 [DLSL-0078]

[01] Theme music with Soul Lucille Intro by John Sinclair

[02] Maceo & The Macks: Cross The Track

[03] Charlie Whitehead: Between the Lines

[04] Richard Groove Holmes: Down Home Funk

[05] Ella Fitzgerald: I Heard It Through The Grapevine

[06] Boogaloo Joe Jones: Brown Bag

[07] Bobby “Blue” Bland: Yolanda

[08] Ella Washington: Too Weak To Fight

[09] Dee Dee Warwick: You’re No Good

[10] Billy Jones: All My Brothers Are Clean

[11] Sir Joe Quaterman & Free Soul: I Got So Much Trouble In My Mind

[12] Lou Rawls: Season Of The Witch

[13] Willie West: Fairchild

[14] Oscar Brown Jr.: Afro Blue

[15] The Coasters: Love Potion N 9

[16] Gil Scott Heron: The Bottle

[17] Closing Music: March Wind: All The Way Down

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio-fm, Firenze

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.