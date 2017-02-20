The Soul Lucille Show: Cross The Track

Lucille DJ is on the air from the heart of Italy with a killer hour of soul & super heavy funk and a guest spot from John Sinclair with tunes by Maceo & The Macks, Charlie Whitehead, Richard “Groove” Holmes, Ella Fitzgerald, Boogaloo Joe Jones, Bobby “Blue” Bland, Ella Washington, Dee Dee Warwick, Sir Joe Quaterman & Free Soul, Earl King, Dr. John, Eddie Bo, Lou Rawls, Willie West, Oscar Brown Jr., The Coasters, and Gil Scott Heron.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

CROSS THE TRACK

THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 78

Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, Italy, February 3, 2017 [DLSL-0078]

[01] Theme music with Soul Lucille Intro by John Sinclair

[02] Maceo & The Macks: Cross The Track

[03] Charlie Whitehead: Between the Lines

[04] Richard Groove Holmes: Down Home Funk

[05] Ella Fitzgerald: I Heard It Through The Grapevine

[06] Boogaloo Joe Jones: Brown Bag

[07] Bobby “Blue” Bland: Yolanda

[08] Ella Washington: Too Weak To Fight

[09] Dee Dee Warwick: You’re No Good

[10] Sir Joe Quaterman & Free Soul: I Got So Much Trouble In My Mind

[11] John Sinclair Comments > Earl King: Street Parade

[12] John Sinclair Comments > Dr. John: Mama Roux

[13] John Sinclair Comments > Eddie Bo: I Know You Mardi Gras

[14] Lou Rawls: Season Of The Witch

[15] Willie West: Fairchild

[16] Oscar Brown Jr.: Afro Blue

[17] The Coasters: Love Potion N 9

[18] Closing Music: Gil Scott Heron: The Bottle

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio-fm, Firenze

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.