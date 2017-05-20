The Soul Lucille Show: Do It Fluid

Lucille DJ is on the air from controradio in the heart of Italy with a killer hour of soul & super heavy funk and a guest spot from John Sinclair with tunes by Garland Green, Guitar Slim, the Detroit Emeralds, the Blackbyrds, Oneness of Juju, John Boutté, Walter Heath, Tribe, the Contours, Detroit Cobras, Funkadelic, Superfunk Special, Ural Thomas & The Pain, Gonzalez, and Tim Maia.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

DO IT FLUID

THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 93

Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, Italy, May 19, 2017 [DLSL-0093]

[01] Soul Lucille Theme Music with John Sinclair Intro

[02] Garland Green: Angel Baby

[03] Guitar Slim: Well I Done Got Over It

[04] Detroit Emeralds: You’re Getting A Little Too Smart

[05] The Blackbyrds: Do It Fluid

[06] Oneness of Juju: African Rhythms

[07] John Boutté: Treme Song

[08] Walter Heath: Brother (Don’t You Miss Your Mother)

[09] Tribe: Think People

[10] John Sinclair Comments > Contours: Baby Hit And Run

[11] John Sinclair Comments > Detroit Cobras: Right Around The Corner

[12] John Sinclair Comments > Funkadelic: Loose Booty

[13] Superfunk Special: Lord Funk

[14] Ural Thomas & The Pain: Pain Is The Name Of Your Game

[15] Gonzalez: No Way

[16] Closing Music: Tim Maia: Nobody Can Live Forever

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio-fm, Firenze

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.