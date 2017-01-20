The Soul Lucille Show: Function At The Junction

Lucille DJ is back on the air with a killer hour of soul & super heavy funk and a guest spot by John Sinclair with tunes by Gloria Taylor, Monguito Santamaria, Ramsey Lewis, Patti Drew, Sydney Joe Qualls, The Dramatics, The Temptations, Sons Of Slum, The Coasters, Bobby “Blue” Bland, Dinah Washington, The Main Ingredient, Lee Fields & The Expressions, Lonnie Lester, Swamp Dogg, Boscoe, Honey Cone, Lee Dorsey, and Harlem River Drive.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

FUNCTION AT THE JUNCTION

THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 75

Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, January 13, 2017 [DLSL-0075]

[01] Theme music with Soul Lucille Intro by John Sinclair

[02] Gloria Taylor: Grounded

[03] Monguito Santamaria: You Need Help

[04] Ramsey Lewis: Function At The Junction

[05] Patti Drew: Hard To Handle

[06] Sydney Joe Qualls: Bad Risk

[07] The Dramatics: Get Up And Get Down

[08] The Temptations: Shaky Ground

[09] Sons Of Slum: The Man

[10] John Sinclair Comments > The Coasters: Young Blood

[11] John Sinclair Comments > Bobby “Blue” Bland: Rockin’ In The Same Old Boat

[12] John Sinclair Comments > Dinah Washington: A Slick Chick On The Mellow Side

[13] The Main Ingredient: Happiness Is Just Around the Bend

[14] Lee Fields & The Expressions: Faithful Man

[15] Lonnie Lester: Ain’t That A Shame

[16] Swamp Dogg: Creeping Away

[17] Boscoe: If I Had My Way

[18] Honey Cone: Deaf, Blind, Paralyzed

[19] Lee Dorsey: Yes, We Can Can

[20] Closing Music: Harlem River Drive: Idle Hands

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio-fm in Florence, Italy

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.