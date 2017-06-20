The Soul Lucille Show: Funky Belly

Lucille DJ is on the air from the heart of Italy with a killer hour of soul & super heavy funk and a guest spot from John Sinclair with tunes from Volume 2 of The Original Sound Of Funk: The Second Line Strut with tunes by _________, Eddie Bo, Ray J, The Meters, Betty Harris, Bonnie & Sheila, Danny White, Inell Young, Earl King, Eddie Bo & The Soul Finders, Benny Spellman, Warren Lee, Lee Dorsey, Allen Toussaint, Alvin “Red” Tyler, Johnny Moore, Jimmy Hicks, _________, Art Neville, _________, and Porgy Jones.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
FUNKY BELLY
THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 96
Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, Italy, June 7, 2017 [DLSL-0096]
[01] Theme music with Soul Lucille Intro & Opening Comments
[02]
[03] Eddie Bo: If It’s Good To You (It’s Good For You)
[04] Ray J: Right Place Wrong Time
[05] The Meters: Chicken Strut
[06] Betty Harris: Show It
[07] Bonnie & Sheila: You Keep Me Hanging On
[08] Danny White: The Twitch
[09] Inell Young: What Do You See In Her
[10] Earl King: Street Parade
[11] Eddie Bo & The Soul Finders: The Rubber Band
[12] Benny Spellman: Fortune Teller
[13] Warren Lee: Mama Said We Can’t Get Married
[14] Betty Harris: 12 Red Roses
[15] John Sinclair Comments > Lee Dorsey: Ya Ya
[16] John Sinclair Comments > Allen Toussaint: Soul Sister
[17] John Sinclair Comments > Alvin “Red” Tyler: Peanut Vendor
[18] Eddie Bo: Hey Bo
[19] Allen Toussaint: Tequila
[20] Johnny Moore: Haven’t I Been Good To You
[21] Jimmy Hicks: I’m Mr Big Stuff
[22] Warren Lee: Funky Belly
[23]
[24] Art Neville: Bo Diddley
[25]
[26] Closing Music: Porgy Jones: Dap
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio-fm, Firenze
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.
OUTTAKES:
George Davis & Alvin “Red” Tyler: Hold On Help Is On The Way
Cyril Neville: Gossip
The Prime Mates: Hot Tamales
Lee Dorsey: Four Corners
The Gaturs: Yeah You’re Right, You Know You’re Right
Joe Chopper & The Swinging 7 Soul Band: Soul Pusher