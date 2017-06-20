The Soul Lucille Show: Funky Belly

Lucille DJ is on the air from the heart of Italy with a killer hour of soul & super heavy funk and a guest spot from John Sinclair with tunes from Volume 2 of The Original Sound Of Funk: The Second Line Strut with tunes by _________, Eddie Bo, Ray J, The Meters, Betty Harris, Bonnie & Sheila, Danny White, Inell Young, Earl King, Eddie Bo & The Soul Finders, Benny Spellman, Warren Lee, Lee Dorsey, Allen Toussaint, Alvin “Red” Tyler, Johnny Moore, Jimmy Hicks, _________, Art Neville, _________, and Porgy Jones.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

FUNKY BELLY

THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 96

Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, Italy, June 7, 2017 [DLSL-0096]

[01] Theme music with Soul Lucille Intro & Opening Comments

[02]

[03] Eddie Bo: If It’s Good To You (It’s Good For You)

[04] Ray J: Right Place Wrong Time

[05] The Meters: Chicken Strut

[06] Betty Harris: Show It

[07] Bonnie & Sheila: You Keep Me Hanging On

[08] Danny White: The Twitch

[09] Inell Young: What Do You See In Her

[10] Earl King: Street Parade

[11] Eddie Bo & The Soul Finders: The Rubber Band

[12] Benny Spellman: Fortune Teller

[13] Warren Lee: Mama Said We Can’t Get Married

[14] Betty Harris: 12 Red Roses

[15] John Sinclair Comments > Lee Dorsey: Ya Ya

[16] John Sinclair Comments > Allen Toussaint: Soul Sister

[17] John Sinclair Comments > Alvin “Red” Tyler: Peanut Vendor

[18] Eddie Bo: Hey Bo

[19] Allen Toussaint: Tequila

[20] Johnny Moore: Haven’t I Been Good To You

[21] Jimmy Hicks: I’m Mr Big Stuff

[22] Warren Lee: Funky Belly

[23]

[24] Art Neville: Bo Diddley

[25]

[26] Closing Music: Porgy Jones: Dap

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio-fm, Firenze

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.

OUTTAKES:

George Davis & Alvin “Red” Tyler: Hold On Help Is On The Way

Cyril Neville: Gossip

The Prime Mates: Hot Tamales

Lee Dorsey: Four Corners

The Gaturs: Yeah You’re Right, You Know You’re Right

Joe Chopper & The Swinging 7 Soul Band: Soul Pusher