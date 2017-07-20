The Soul Lucille Show: Get Back

Lucille DJ is on the air from the heart of Italy with a killer hour of soul & super heavy funk and a guest spot by John Sinclair with tunes by Calvin Scott, Billy Paul, Charles Wright & The Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band, Jean Knight, Ben E. King, Carmen McRae, Vernon Garrett, Aretha Franklin, the Buddy Rich Big Band, John Lee Hooker, Dennis Coffey Average White Band, Bloodstone, Clarence Reid, Black Heat, and Tamiko Jones.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

GET BACK

THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 104

Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, Italy, July 30, 2017 [DLSL-0104]

[01] Soul Lucille Theme Music with John Sinclair Intro

[02] Calvin Scott: Can I Get A Witness

[03] Billy Paul: We All Got A Mission

[04] Charles Wright & The Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band: Express Yourself

[05] Jean Knight: Mr. Big Stuff

[06] Ben E King: Supernatural Thing

[07] Carmen McRae: Feelin’ Good

[08] Vernon Garrett: You Blew My Mind

[09] Aretha Franklin: Chain Of Fools

[10] The Buddy Rich Big Band: Wack Wack

[11] John Sinclair Comments > John Lee Hooker: Motor City Is Burning

[12] John Sinclair Comments > Dennis Coffey: Wings of Fire

[13] Average White Band: Stop The Rain

[14] Bloodstone: This Thing Is Heavy

[15] Clarence Reid: Get Back

[15] Black Heat: Drive My Car

[16] Closing Music: Tamiko Jones: Woman Driver

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio-fm, Firenze

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.