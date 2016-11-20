The Soul Lucille Show: Gimme Shelter

Lucille DJ is on the air from controradio-fm in the heart of Italy with a killer hour of soul & super heavy funk and a guest spot from John Sinclair with tunes by Tommy Neal, Joe Bataan, Marion Black, Pat Hunt, S.O.U.L., The Main Ingredient, Willie Hutch, Merry Clayton, Blue Mitchell, MFSB, Sweet Charles, and Herbie Mann.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

GIMME SHELTER

THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 68

Lucille DJ, controradio, Florence, Italy, November 23, 2016 [DLSL-0068]

[01] Theme music with John Sinclair Intro & Soul Lucille Opening Comments

[02] Tommy Neal: Goin’ To A Happening

[03] Joe Bataan: I’m Satisfied

[04] Marion Black: Who Knows

[05] Pat Hunt: Supercool

[06] S.O.U.L.: Peace Of Mind

[07] The Main Ingredient: Black Seeds Keep On Growing

[08] Willie Hutch: Mack Man

[09] Merry Clayton: Gimme Shelter

[10] John Sinclair Comments > Blue Mitchell: Dorado

[11] MFSB: Let’s Clean Up The Ghetto

[12] John Sinclair Comments > Roosevelt Sykes: Dirty Motha For You

[13] John Sinclair Comments > Leon Thomas & Full Circle: Love Each Other

[14] Sweet Charles: Hang Out And Hustle

[15] Closing Music: Herbie Mann: Memphis Two Step

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio, Firenze

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2016 Elisa Mancini. Used with permission.