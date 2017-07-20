The Soul Lucille Show: Give Up The Funk

Lucille DJ is on the air from the heart of Italy with a killer hour of soul & super heavy funk and a guest spot by John Sinclair with tunes by Rufus Thomas, The Dynamics, Charles Kynard, The Undisputed Truth, Archie Bell & The Drells, Sunnyland Slim, Lazy Lester, Johnnie Bassett, Earl King, Parliament, Tower Of Power, The Notations, The Fatback Band, Annette Thomas, and O.V. Wright.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

GIVE UP THE FUNK

THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 102

Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, Italy, July 17, 2017 [DLSL-0102]

[01] Soul Lucille Theme Music with John Sinclair Intro

[02] Rufus Thomas: Funky Bird

[03] The Dynamics: I Don’t Want Nobody To Lead Me On

[04] Charles Kynard: Hot Sauce

[05] The Undisputed Truth: Smiling Faces Sometimes

[06] Archie Bell & The Drells: Strategy

[07] John Sinclair Comments >Sunnyland Slim: Brown Skin Woman

[08] John Sinclair Comments > Lazy Lester: You Gonna Ruin Me Baby

[09] John Sinclair Comments > Johnnie Bassett: I’m A Bassett Hound Baby

[10] Earl King: No City Like New Orleans

[11] Parliament: Give Up The Funk

[12] Tower Of Power: Only So Much Oil In The Ground

[13] The Notations: Superpeople

[14] The Fatback Band: Freak The Funk

[15] Annette Thomas: Nothing Is Everlasting

[15] Closing Music: O.V. Wright: A Nickel And A Nail

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio-fm, Firenze

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.