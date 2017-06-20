The Soul Lucille Show: Jockey Ride

Lucille DJ is on the air from the heart of Italy with a killer hour of soul & super heavy funk and a guest spot from John Sinclair with tunes from Volume 3 of The Original Sound Of Funk: Two-Way-Pock-A-Way, Gumbo Ya-Ya & The Mardi Gras Mambo with tunes by Willie West, Professor Longhair, Betty Harris, Tony Owens, Lee Dorsey, the Dixie Cups, Eldridge Holmes, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, the Algiers Brass Band, Dr. John, James Andrews & the 6th Ward Big Shots, The Explosions, Allen Toussaint, Chuck Carbo & The Soul Finders, Diamond Joe, The Rubaiyats, and the Backyard Heavies.

Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, Italy, June 13, 2017 [DLSL-0097]

[01] Soul Lucille Theme Music with John Sinclair Intro

[02] Willie West: Fairchild

[03] Professor Longhair: Go To The Mardi Gras

[04] Betty Harris: Trouble With My Lover

[05] Tony Owens: Got A Get My Baby Back Home

[06] Lee Dorsey: Little Baby

[07] Dixie Cups: Two-Way-Poc-A-Way

[08] Eldridge Holmes: If I Were A Carpenter

[09] Dirty Dozen Brass Band: Do It Fluid

[10] John Sinclair Comments > Algiers Brass Band: Joe Avery’s Blues

[11] John Sinclair Comments > Dr. John: Zuzu Mamou

[12] John Sinclair Comments > James Andrews & the 6th Ward Big Shots: What They Talk About

[13] The Explosions: Jockey Ride (Parts 1 & 2)

[14] Allen Toussaint: We The People

[15] Chuck Carbo & The Soul Finders: Take Care Of Your Homework Friend

[16] Betty Harris: What Did I Do Wrong

[17] Eldridge Holmes: The Book

[18] Diamond Joe: Gossip Gossip

[19] Professor Longhair: Big Chief (Part 2)

[20] The Rubaiyats: Omar Khayyam

[21] Closing Music: Backyard Heavies: Soul Junction

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio-fm, Firenze

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.