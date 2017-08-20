The Soul Lucille Show: Keep It Goin’

Lucille DJ is on the air from the heart of Italy with a killer hour of soul & super heavy funk and a guest spot by John Sinclair with tunes by Bunny Sigler, The New Birth, Herbie Hancock, Funk Factory, Sly & The Family Stone, David Porter, O.V. Wright, Johnnie Bassett, Joe Weaver, The Fabulous Peps, The Spinners, Bobby Thurston, and The Staple Singers.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

KEEP IT GOIN’

THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 107

Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, Italy, August 20, 2017 [DLSL-0107]

[01] Soul Lucille Theme Music with John Sinclair Intro

[02] Bunny Sigler: For Cryin’ Out Loud

[03] The New Birth: Come And Dream Some Paradise (Theme From Gordon’s War)

[04] Herbie Hancock: Hang Up Your Hang Ups

[05] Funk Factory: Rien Ne Va Plus

[06] Sly & The Family Stone: Thank You Fallettinme Be Mice Elf Again

[07] David Porter: Help!

[08] O.V. Wright: I Can’t Take It

[09] John Sinclair Comments > Johnnie Bassett: Blowing The Horn

[10] John Sinclair Comments > Joe Weaver: Tootsie Roll

[11] John Sinclair Comments > The Fabulous Peps: Speak Your Peace

[12] The Spinners: Rubberband Man

[13] Bobby Thurston: Keep It Goin’

[14] The Staple Singers: Respect Yourself

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio-fm, Firenze

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.