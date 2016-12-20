The Soul Lucille Show: Let It Shine

Lucille DJ is on the air from the heart of Italy with a special hour of soul & funk and a guest spot by John Sinclair with tunes by Clarence Carter, Wess & the Airedales, Al Green, Dr. John, Etta James, Luther Ingram, Tina Turner, Esther Phillips, The Commodores, James Brown, Dinah Washington, Billy Ward & The Dominoes, Sly & The Family Stone, The Isley Brothers, Curtis Mayfield, Bazuka, and The Ohio Players.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
LET IT SHINE
THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 72
Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, Italy, December 20, 2016 [LDSL-0072]
[00] Soul Lucille Theme Music with John Sinclair Intro
[01] Clarence Carter: Back Door Santa
[02] Wess & the Airedales: She Found Out
[03] Al Green: Let It Shine
[04] Dr. John: Quitters Never Win
[05] Etta James: Fire
[06] Luther Ingram: Oh Baby Don’t You Weep
[07] Tina Turner: Sexy Ida
[08] Esther Phillips: The Man Ain’t Ready
[09] The Commodores: I Feel Sanctified
[10] John Sinclair Comments > James Brown: I Can’t Stand Myself
[11] John Sinclair Comments > Dinah Washington: New Blowtop Blues
[12] John Sinclair Comments > Billy Ward & The Dominos: That’s What You’re Doing To Me
[13] Sly & The Family Stone: Remember Who You Are
[14] The Isley Brothers: Listen To The Music
[15] Curtis Mayfield: Future Shock
[16] Bazuka: Dynomite
[17] Closing Music: Ohio Players: Pain
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio, Firenze
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2014, 2016 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.