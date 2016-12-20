The Soul Lucille Show: Let It Shine

Lucille DJ is on the air from the heart of Italy with a special hour of soul & funk and a guest spot by John Sinclair with tunes by Clarence Carter, Wess & the Airedales, Al Green, Dr. John, Etta James, Luther Ingram, Tina Turner, Esther Phillips, The Commodores, James Brown, Dinah Washington, Billy Ward & The Dominoes, Sly & The Family Stone, The Isley Brothers, Curtis Mayfield, Bazuka, and The Ohio Players.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

LET IT SHINE

THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 72

Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, Italy, December 20, 2016 [LDSL-0072]

[00] Soul Lucille Theme Music with John Sinclair Intro

[01] Clarence Carter: Back Door Santa

[02] Wess & the Airedales: She Found Out

[03] Al Green: Let It Shine

[04] Dr. John: Quitters Never Win

[05] Etta James: Fire

[06] Luther Ingram: Oh Baby Don’t You Weep

[07] Tina Turner: Sexy Ida

[08] Esther Phillips: The Man Ain’t Ready

[09] The Commodores: I Feel Sanctified

[10] John Sinclair Comments > James Brown: I Can’t Stand Myself

[11] John Sinclair Comments > Dinah Washington: New Blowtop Blues

[12] John Sinclair Comments > Billy Ward & The Dominos: That’s What You’re Doing To Me

[13] Sly & The Family Stone: Remember Who You Are

[14] The Isley Brothers: Listen To The Music

[15] Curtis Mayfield: Future Shock

[16] Bazuka: Dynomite

[17] Closing Music: Ohio Players: Pain

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio, Firenze

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2014, 2016 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.