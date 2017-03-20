The Soul Lucille Show: Make It Funky

Lucille DJ is on the air from the heart of Italy with a killer hour of soul & super heavy funk and a guest spot from John Sinclair with tunes by Lee Austin, the Port Authority Soul Band, Merry Clayton, Gonzalez, Margie Alexander, Maxayn, John Lee Hooker, the Poets of Rhythm, Charles Neville & Diversity, Eddie Bo, Bobby Marchan, Miguel De Deus, Preston Love, Marijata, Mike Pedicin, The Explosions, and The Electric Express.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

MAKE IT FUNKY

THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 85

Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, Italy, March 22, 2017 [DLSL-0085]

[01] Soul Lucille Theme Music with John Sinclair Intro

[02] Lee Austin: Tutti Frutti

[03] Port Authority Soul Band: Hold On

[04] Merry Clayton: Grandma’s Hands

[05] Gonzalez: Saoco

[06] Margie Alexander: It Can’t Last Forever

[07] Maxayn: Check Out Your Mind

[08] John Lee Hooker: Make It Funky

[09] Poets of Rhythm: Practice What You Preach

[10] John Sinclair Comments > Charles Neville & Diversity: Blue Monk

[11] John Sinclair Comments > Eddie Bo: Walk That Walk

[12] John Sinclair Comments > Bobby Marchan: You Can’t Stop Her

[13] Miguel De Deus: Black Soul Brothers

[14] Preston Love: Pot Likker

[15] Marijata: I Can Say

[16] Mike Pedicin: Burnt Toast And Black Coffee

[17] The Explosions: Garden Of Four Trees

[18] Closing Music: Electric Express: I Can’t Believe We Did (The Whole Thing)

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio, Firenze

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.