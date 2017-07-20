The Soul Lucille Show: Mind Power

Lucille DJ is on the air from the heart of Italy with a killer hour of soul & super heavy funk and a guest spot by John Sinclair with tunes by Clarence Reid, Roy Ayers, Idris Muhammad, The Jimmy Castor Bunch, Darrow Fletcher, Cymande, The Fatback Band, Billy Stewart, Big Walter Horton, B.B. King, Bob Dylan, People’s Choice, Bloodstone, Black Heat, and Bubbha Thomas & The Lightmen,
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
MIND POWER
THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 100
Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, Italy, July 4, 2017 [DLSL-0100]
[01] Soul Lucille Theme Music with John Sinclair Intro
[02] Clarence Reid: Polk Salad Annie
[03] Roy Ayers: Coffy is the Color
[04] Idris Muhammad: Turn This Mutha Out
[05] The Jimmy Castor Bunch: Mind Power
[06] Darrow Fletcher: My Young Misery
[07] Cymande: Crawshay
[08] The Fatback Band: Take It Any Way You Want It
[09] Billy Stewart: Summertime
[10] John Sinclair Comments > Big Walter Horton: Hard Hearted Woman
[11] John Sinclair Comments > B.B. King: You Upsets Me Baby
[12] John Sinclair Comments > Bob Dylan: Leopard Skin Pill Box Hat
[13] People’s Choice: Do It Anyway You Wanna
[14] Bloodstone: This World Is Funky
[15] Black Heat: Feel Like A Child
[15] Closing Music: Bubbha Thomas & The Lightmen: Survival Song
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio-fm, Firenze
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.