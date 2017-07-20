The Soul Lucille Show: Mind Power

Lucille DJ is on the air from the heart of Italy with a killer hour of soul & super heavy funk and a guest spot by John Sinclair with tunes by Clarence Reid, Roy Ayers, Idris Muhammad, The Jimmy Castor Bunch, Darrow Fletcher, Cymande, The Fatback Band, Billy Stewart, Big Walter Horton, B.B. King, Bob Dylan, People’s Choice, Bloodstone, Black Heat, and Bubbha Thomas & The Lightmen,

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

MIND POWER

THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 100

Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, Italy, July 4, 2017 [DLSL-0100]

[01] Soul Lucille Theme Music with John Sinclair Intro

[02] Clarence Reid: Polk Salad Annie

[03] Roy Ayers: Coffy is the Color

[04] Idris Muhammad: Turn This Mutha Out

[05] The Jimmy Castor Bunch: Mind Power

[06] Darrow Fletcher: My Young Misery

[07] Cymande: Crawshay

[08] The Fatback Band: Take It Any Way You Want It

[09] Billy Stewart: Summertime

[10] John Sinclair Comments > Big Walter Horton: Hard Hearted Woman

[11] John Sinclair Comments > B.B. King: You Upsets Me Baby

[12] John Sinclair Comments > Bob Dylan: Leopard Skin Pill Box Hat

[13] People’s Choice: Do It Anyway You Wanna

[14] Bloodstone: This World Is Funky

[15] Black Heat: Feel Like A Child

[15] Closing Music: Bubbha Thomas & The Lightmen: Survival Song

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio-fm, Firenze

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.