The Soul Lucille Show: One Nation Under A Groove

Lucille DJ is on the air from the heart of Italy with a killer hour of soul & super heavy funk and a guest spot by John Sinclair with tunes by Gino Parks, Lee Dorsey, Clydie King, The Gaturs, Monguito Santamaria, Eddie Bo & the Soul Finders, Lou Rawls, The Crusaders, Johnnie Taylor, B.T. Express, Claudia Linnear, Swamp Dogg, Funkadelic, Richard “Groove” Holmes, and Marvin Holmes.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
ONE NATION UNDER A GROOVE
THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 83
Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, Italy, February 23, 2017 [DLSL-0083]
[01] Soul Lucille Theme Music with John Sinclair Intro
[02] Gino Parks: Fire
[03] Lee Dorsey: Who’s Gonna Help Brother Get Further
[04] Clydie King: Direct Me
[05] The Gaturs: Gator Bait
[06] Lou Rawls: Mama Told Me Not To Come
[07] The Crusaders: Brazos River Breakdown
[08] Johnnie Taylor: Jody’s Got Your Girl And Gone
[09] B.T. Express: Give It What You Got
[10] John Sinclair Comments > Kermit Ruffins: Drop Me Off In New Orleans
[11] John Sinclair Comments > Lloyd Price: Chee Koo Baby
[12] John Sinclair Comments > Dave Bartholomew & Tommy Ridgley: Tra La La
[13] Swamp Dogg: Total Destruction To Your Mind
[14] Funkadelic: One Nation Under A Groove
[15] Richard “Groove” Holmes: No More Trouble On The Mountain
[16] Closing Music: Marvin Holmes: All Night Into Day
