The Soul Lucille Show: One Nation Under A Groove

Lucille DJ is on the air from the heart of Italy with a killer hour of soul & super heavy funk and a guest spot by John Sinclair with tunes by Gino Parks, Lee Dorsey, Clydie King, The Gaturs, Monguito Santamaria, Eddie Bo & the Soul Finders, Lou Rawls, The Crusaders, Johnnie Taylor, B.T. Express, Claudia Linnear, Swamp Dogg, Funkadelic, Richard “Groove” Holmes, and Marvin Holmes.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

ONE NATION UNDER A GROOVE

THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 83

Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, Italy, February 23, 2017 [DLSL-0083]

[01] Soul Lucille Theme Music with John Sinclair Intro

[02] Gino Parks: Fire

[03] Lee Dorsey: Who’s Gonna Help Brother Get Further

[04] Clydie King: Direct Me

[05] The Gaturs: Gator Bait

[06] Lou Rawls: Mama Told Me Not To Come

[07] The Crusaders: Brazos River Breakdown

[08] Johnnie Taylor: Jody’s Got Your Girl And Gone

[09] B.T. Express: Give It What You Got

[10] John Sinclair Comments > Kermit Ruffins: Drop Me Off In New Orleans

[11] John Sinclair Comments > Lloyd Price: Chee Koo Baby

[12] John Sinclair Comments > Dave Bartholomew & Tommy Ridgley: Tra La La

[13] Swamp Dogg: Total Destruction To Your Mind

[14] Funkadelic: One Nation Under A Groove

[15] Richard “Groove” Holmes: No More Trouble On The Mountain

[16] Closing Music: Marvin Holmes: All Night Into Day

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio, Firenze

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.