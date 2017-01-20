The Soul Lucille Show: Party Time

Lucille DJ is on the air from the heart of italy with a killer hour of soul & super heavy funk and a guest spot by John Sinclair with cuts by Big Maybelle, Marie Adams, Eugene Blacknell, Rufus Thomas, Don Julian & The Larks, the Oceanliners, Dynamic Tints & Pieces Of Peace, the Ohio Players, Etta James, Esther Phillips, Soul Brothers Inc., Joe Tex, Alvin Robinson, Roy Porter, Bill Withers, Esther Marrow, and Houston Person.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

PARTY TIME

THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 74

Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, January 3, 2017 [DLSL-0074]

[01] Theme music with Soul Lucille Intro by John Sinclair

[02] Big Maybelle: That’s A Pretty Good Love

[03] Marie Adams: Get On Up And Do It, Baby

[04] Eugene Blacknell: Dance To The Rhythm

[05] Rufus Thomas: Do The Funky Penguin (Part 2)

[06] Don Julian & The Larks: Shorty The Pimp

[07] Oceanliners: Cutting Room

[08] Dynamic Tints & Pieces Of Peace: Rosemarie

[09] Ohio Players: Who’d She Coo

[10] John Sinclair Comments > Etta James: I’d Rather Go Blind

[11] John Sinclair Comments > Esther Phillips: Romance In The Dark

[12] Soul Brothers Inc.: African Slide

[13] Joe Tex: I Wanna Be Free

[14] Alvin Robinson: Let The Good Times Roll

[15] Roy Porter: Party Time

[16] Bill Withers: The Same Love That Made Me Laugh

[17] Esther Marrow: Walk Tall

[18] Closing Music Houston Person: Cissy Strut

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ controradio-fm in Florence, Italy

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2017 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.