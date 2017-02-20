The Soul Lucille Show: Soul Power

Lucille DJ is on the air from the heart of Italy with a killer hour of soul & super heavy funk and a guest spot from John Sinclair with tunes by James Brown, Jim Gilstrap, Ann Sexton, Joe Williams, Al Wilson, Sound Experience, Grant Green, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Walter “Wolfman” Washington & The Roadmasters, Morning, Noon & Night, Chairmen Of The Board, Pete Rodriguez, Charles Kynard, Martha Reeves & The Vandellas, and King Solomon.
The John Sinclair Foundation Presents
SOUL POWER
THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 79
Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, Italy, February 7, 2017 [DLSL-0079]
[01] Soul Lucille Theme Music with Intro by John Sinclair
[02] James Brown: Soul Power
[03] Jim Gilstrap: One More Heartache
[04] Ann Sexton: You’re Gonna Miss Me
[05] Joe Williams: Get Out Of My Life, Woman
[06] Al Wilson: How’s Your Love Life
[07] Sound Experience: Devil With The Bus
[08] Grant Green: The Windjammer
[09] John Sinclair Comments > Dirty Dozen Brass Band: Mary, Mary
[10] John Sinclair Comments > Walter “Wolfman” Washington & The Roadmasters: Just Like That
[11] Morning, Noon & Night: Bite Your Granny
[12] Chairmen Of The Board: Finders Keepers
[13] Pete Rodriguez: I Like It Like That
[14] Charles Kynard: Wa Tu Wa Zui
[15] Martha Reeves & The Vandellas: One Way Out
[16] Closing Music: King Solomon: Separation
A JOINT PRODUCTION
Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam
Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio, Firenze
Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair
Executive Producer: Steve Pratt
Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam
© 2017 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.