The Soul Lucille Show: Soulville

Lucille DJ is back on the air from the heart of Italy and funking it up with a guest spot by John Sinclair and cuts by Dinah Washington, The Crusaders, Bettye LaVette, Bobby Rush, the Bob Thiele Emergency, Chocolate Milk, Howard Tate, Clarence Wheeler & The Enforcers, The Commodores, David Batiste & The Gladiators, Ike & Tina Turner, The Isley Brothers, The Impressions, Hugh Masekela, Doug Carn, Jimmy Witherspoon, Big John Hamilton, Billy Preston, Ann Peebles, and Horace Silver.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

SOULVILLE

THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 73

Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, December 27, 2016 [DLSL-0073]

[01] Soul Lucille Theme Music with John Sinclair Intro

[02] Dinah Washington: Soulville

[03] The Crusaders: Put It Where You Want It

[04] Bettye LaVette: My Train’s Comin’ In

[05] Bobby Rush: Chicken Heads

[06] Bob Thiele Emergency: Head Start

[07] Chocolate Milk: Actions Speak Louder Than Words

[08] Howard Tate: Where Did My Baby Go

[09] Clarence Wheeler & The Enforcers: Right On

[10] The Commodores: Machine Gun

[11] John Sinclair Comments > David Batiste & The Gladiators: Funky Soul

[12] John Sinclair Comments > Ike & Tina Turner; Bold Soul Sister

[13] John Sinclair Comments > The Isley Brothers: Fight The Power

[14] The Impressions: Mighty Mighty

[15] Hugh Masekela: The Boy’s Doin’ It

[16] Doug Carn: Adam’s Apple

[17] Jimmy Witherspoon: I’m Gonna Move to the Outskirts of Town

[18] Big John Hamilton: Big Bad John

[19] Billy Preston: Encouraging Words

[20] Ann Peebles: Can’t Stand The Rain

[21] Closing Music: Horace Silver: Soulville

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio-fm in Florence, Italy

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Sidney Daniels

Sponsored by Hempshopper & Ceres Seeds, Amsterdam

© 2016 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.