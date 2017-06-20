The Soul Lucille Show: Steppin’ Out

Lucille DJ is on the air from the heart of Italy with a killer hour of soul & super heavy funk and a guest spot by John Sinclair with tunes from The Original Sound Of New Orleans Soul 1960-76 including Lionel Robinson, Irma Thomas, Jean Knight, Ernie K-Doe, Johnny Adams, Eddie Bo, The Meters, Walter “Wolfman” Washington, Professor Longhair, Aaron Neville, The Gaturs, Cyril Neville, The Wild Magnolias, Dr. John, and Danny White.

The John Sinclair Foundation Presents

STEPPIN’ OUT

THE SOUL LUCILLE SHOW 95

Lucille DJ, controradio-fm, Florence, Italy, June 1, 2017 [DLSL-0095]

[01] Soul Lucille Theme Music with John Sinclair Intro

[02] Lionel Robinson: Steppin’ Out

[03] Irma Thomas: What’s So Wrong With You Loving Me

[04] Jean Knight: What One Man Won’t Do Another Man Will

[05] Ernie K-Doe: Backstreet Lover

[06] Irma Thomas: She’ll Never Be Your Wife

[07] Johnny Adams: You Made A New Man Out Of Me

[08] Eddie Bo: Don’t Turn Me Loose

[09] The Meters: Handclapping Song

[10] John Sinclair Comments > Walter “Wolfman” Washington: Can’t Stop Loving You

[11] John Sinclair Comments > Walter “Wolfman” Washington: Close The Door

[12] John Sinclair Comments > Walter “Wolfman” Washington: Funk Is In The House

[13] Professor Longhair: Big Chief

[14] Aaron Neville: Hercules

[15] The Gaturs: Gator Bait

[16] Cyril Neville: Tell Me What’s On Your Mind

[17] The Wild Magnolias: Handa Wanda

[18] The Meters: Just Kissed My Baby

[19] Dr. John: Mama Roux

[20] Danny White: Natural Soul Brother

[21] Ernie K-Doe: Here Come The Girls

[22] Closing Music: Robert Parker: Hip Huggin’

A JOINT PRODUCTION

Hosted by Lucille DJ for Radio Free Amsterdam

Produced & recorded by Lucille DJ at controradio-fm, Firenze

Post-production, editing & annotation by John Sinclair

Executive Producer: Steve Pratt

© 2017 Lucille Mancini. Used with permission.